Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 08-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

8 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 5 May 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            130,000     70,000 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            EUR1.0280     GBP0.8980 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0160     GBP0.8900 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0219     GBP0.8939

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 680,347,171 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,684      1.0160        XDUB     08:19:13      00027683127TRDU1 
701       1.0200        XDUB     08:29:16      00027683189TRDU1 
1,676      1.0200        XDUB     08:29:16      00027683188TRDU1 
2,432      1.0180        XDUB     08:37:15      00027683286TRDU1 
2,547      1.0180        XDUB     08:48:10      00027683405TRDU1 
594       1.0180        XDUB     08:48:10      00027683410TRDU1 
4,714      1.0200        XDUB     09:13:47      00027683568TRDU1 
5,142      1.0200        XDUB     09:13:47      00027683567TRDU1 
2,357      1.0200        XDUB     09:13:47      00027683566TRDU1 
3,352      1.0180        XDUB     09:54:15      00027683826TRDU1 
2,233      1.0180        XDUB     09:54:15      00027683827TRDU1 
2,655      1.0200        XDUB     10:28:33      00027684219TRDU1 
124       1.0200        XDUB     10:28:48      00027684222TRDU1 
1,013      1.0200        XDUB     10:40:01      00027684294TRDU1 
1,324      1.0200        XDUB     10:40:01      00027684293TRDU1 
2,516      1.0200        XDUB     12:15:25      00027685092TRDU1 
593       1.0200        XDUB     12:15:25      00027685098TRDU1 
2,473      1.0200        XDUB     12:15:25      00027685097TRDU1 
544       1.0200        XDUB     12:15:25      00027685102TRDU1 
1,207      1.0200        XDUB     12:15:25      00027685101TRDU1 
277       1.0200        XDUB     12:15:25      00027685100TRDU1 
930       1.0200        XDUB     12:15:25      00027685099TRDU1 
1,800      1.0200        XDUB     12:15:25      00027685106TRDU1 
1,800      1.0200        XDUB     12:15:25      00027685105TRDU1 
204       1.0200        XDUB     12:15:25      00027685104TRDU1 
49        1.0200        XDUB     12:15:25      00027685103TRDU1 
348       1.0200        XDUB     12:15:25      00027685109TRDU1 
1,354      1.0200        XDUB     12:15:25      00027685108TRDU1 
1,800      1.0200        XDUB     12:15:25      00027685107TRDU1 
1,800      1.0200        XDUB     12:15:25      00027685112TRDU1 
312       1.0200        XDUB     12:15:25      00027685111TRDU1 
98        1.0200        XDUB     12:15:25      00027685110TRDU1 
1,800      1.0200        XDUB     12:15:25      00027685113TRDU1 
294       1.0200        XDUB     12:34:36      00027685175TRDU1 
2,449      1.0200        XDUB     12:34:36      00027685174TRDU1 
2,349      1.0200        XDUB     12:34:36      00027685173TRDU1 
4,944      1.0200        XDUB     13:30:21      00027685458TRDU1 
7,801      1.0180        XDUB     13:31:53      00027685480TRDU1 
2,627      1.0200        XDUB     14:13:00      00027685802TRDU1 
3        1.0200        XDUB     14:23:03      00027685926TRDU1 
2,457      1.0200        XDUB     14:23:04      00027685927TRDU1 
2,753      1.0200        XDUB     14:31:11      00027685983TRDU1 
2,598      1.0200        XDUB     14:36:33      00027686042TRDU1 
3,376      1.0240        XDUB     14:47:38      00027686121TRDU1 
1,464      1.0240        XDUB     14:47:38      00027686122TRDU1 
2,366      1.0280        XDUB     14:55:33      00027686217TRDU1 
2,418      1.0280        XDUB     14:55:33      00027686216TRDU1 
2,449      1.0280        XDUB     14:55:33      00027686215TRDU1 
2,572      1.0280        XDUB     14:55:33      00027686214TRDU1 
7        1.0240        XDUB     15:16:24      00027686370TRDU1 
2,384      1.0240        XDUB     15:16:32      00027686371TRDU1 
314       1.0240        XDUB     15:22:36      00027686485TRDU1 
2,386      1.0240        XDUB     15:22:36      00027686484TRDU1 
2,000      1.0260        XDUB     15:31:54      00027686665TRDU1 
95        1.0260        XDUB     15:31:54      00027686664TRDU1 
124       1.0260        XDUB     15:31:54      00027686663TRDU1 
2,452      1.0260        XDUB     15:35:46      00027686767TRDU1 
2,439      1.0260        XDUB     15:42:28      00027686829TRDU1 
2,434      1.0260        XDUB     15:49:32      00027686898TRDU1 
4,755      1.0260        XDUB     15:58:06      00027686969TRDU1 
2,633      1.0260        XDUB     15:58:06      00027686968TRDU1 
2,341      1.0260        XDUB     15:58:06      00027686967TRDU1 
120       1.0260        XDUB     15:58:06      00027686966TRDU1 
779       1.0280        XDUB     16:17:37      00027687249TRDU1 
1,851      1.0280        XDUB     16:17:37      00027687248TRDU1 
4,732      1.0260        XDUB     16:20:02      00027687287TRDU1 
1,781      1.0260        XDUB     16:27:27      00027687434TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
6,749      0.8900        XLON     08:29:16      00027683187TRDU1 
4,503      0.8910        XLON     09:13:47      00027683565TRDU1 
1,984      0.8910        XLON     09:25:00      00027683648TRDU1 
2,355      0.8910        XLON     09:54:07      00027683804TRDU1 
1,064      0.8940        XLON     12:15:25      00027685091TRDU1 
2,941      0.8940        XLON     12:15:25      00027685090TRDU1 
1,024      0.8940        XLON     12:15:25      00027685095TRDU1 
1,485      0.8940        XLON     12:15:25      00027685094TRDU1 
1,429      0.8940        XLON     12:15:25      00027685093TRDU1 
6,567      0.8940        XLON     12:15:25      00027685096TRDU1 
4,922      0.8920        XLON     14:08:33      00027685776TRDU1 
2,516      0.8920        XLON     14:10:07      00027685785TRDU1 
2,292      0.8920        XLON     14:28:24      00027685975TRDU1 
189       0.8920        XLON     14:28:24      00027685976TRDU1 
2,627      0.8920        XLON     14:39:10      00027686051TRDU1 
2,636      0.8980        XLON     14:51:00      00027686184TRDU1 
6,779      0.8970        XLON     14:55:33      00027686213TRDU1 
32        0.8930        XLON     15:34:30      00027686739TRDU1 
2,000      0.8970        XLON     15:38:38      00027686790TRDU1 
4,853      0.8970        XLON     15:41:14      00027686817TRDU1 
402       0.8970        XLON     15:41:14      00027686816TRDU1 
2,248      0.8960        XLON     16:08:26      00027687126TRDU1 
1,364      0.8960        XLON     16:20:02      00027687286TRDU1 
3,693      0.8960        XLON     16:27:27      00027687435TRDU1 
2,523      0.8960        XLON     16:27:27      00027687436TRDU1 
823       0.8960        XLON     16:27:27      00027687437TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  241867 
EQS News ID:  1626189 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1626189&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 08, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
