Amicogen, a leading biotech company specializing in industrial enzyme production and drug development, has partnered with Lysando, an innovative biotech company with expertise in the development of antimicrobial Artilysin, to address the rising issue of mastitis in dairy cows caused by multi-resistant bacteria.

According to recent research, the overuse of antibiotics in animal husbandry has been driving a fast increase in multidrug-resistant pathogens. Approximately 70% of all antibiotics produced globally are used in agriculture, often as preventative measures, which has accelerated the spread of resistances.

Mastitis a bacterial infection of the udder caused by various, often multi-resistant strains of bacteria is rapidly spreading, particularly in Asia. This leads to animal suffering and significant wastage of milk production, causing the global dairy industry about $20-30 billion in annual revenue loss.

The partnership between Amicogen and Lysando aims to develop an innovative solution to this pressing issue. By leveraging their combined expertise, the companies set out to generate a treatment that is both effective and sustainable, reducing the economic impact of mastitis on farmers while improving animal welfare.

"We are excited to partner with Lysando to develop a novel and innovative solution against mastitis in dairy cows," said Dr. Park, CEO of Amicogen. "This collaboration highlights the growing importance of joining forces in biotech and the potential for innovation to address critical challenges also in agriculture."

"Our Artilysintechnology has shown great promise in addressing bacterial infections and we believe that this partnership will make a real difference in the fight against mastitis", added Dr. Kerstin Emmrich, Director R&D, Lysando AG.

The joint effort between Amicogen and Lysando represents a significant step towards combatting the rising problem of antibiotic resistance and improving animal health. The companies envisage to continue their research to deliver innovative solutions for critical challenges.

About Amicogen

Amicogen Inc (092040.KQ) is a CDMO and biotechnology company based in Jinju, South Korea. Amicogen is a leader in the development and production of specialty enzymes and proteins for the biopharmaceutical, food, cosmetics and other industries.

About Lysando

Lysando AG is market leader for antimicrobial proteins, so-called Artilysin molecules. They can effectively eliminate problem-causing bacteria without associated high risk of resistance formation and microbial disbalances. Artilysin constitutes an innovative, proprietary, and environmentally friendly technology with a wide range of applications.

