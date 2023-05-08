Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Cancellation of listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Cline Scientific AB (252/23) (updating Exchange Notice 250/23)

Upon the request of Cline Scientific AB, the following subscription rights will not be traded on First North Growth Market. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: CLINE TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020180982 Order book ID: 292652 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table Upon the request of Cline Scientific AB, the following paid subscription shares will not be traded on First North Growth Market. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: CLINE BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020180990 Order book ID: 292653 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB