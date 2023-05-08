Anzeige
Montag, 08.05.2023
WKN: A2P1JT | ISIN: SE0006758231 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Frankfurt
16.05.22
09:16 Uhr
0,153 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
CLINE SCIENTIFIC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLINE SCIENTIFIC AB 5-Tage-Chart
08.05.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Cancellation of listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Cline Scientific AB (252/23) (updating Exchange Notice 250/23)

Upon the request of Cline Scientific AB, the following subscription rights will
not be traded on First North Growth Market. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   CLINE TR B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020180982              
Order book ID:  292652                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

Upon the request of Cline Scientific AB, the following paid subscription shares
will not be traded on First North Growth Market. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   CLINE BTA B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020180990              
Order book ID:  292653                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
