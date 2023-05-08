DJ Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-May-2023
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 05-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 108.928
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 989298
CODE: FEDG LN
ISIN: LU1233598447
