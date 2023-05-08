Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Tryg A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 9 May 2023. ISIN DK0060636678 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Tryg ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 654,653,980 shares (DKK 3,273,269,900) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 19,819,000 shares (DKK 99,095,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 634,834,980 shares (DKK 3,174,174,900) ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 5 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRYG ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 31315 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66