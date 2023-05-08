Anzeige
Montag, 08.05.2023
Ganz große Kurschance zu Wochenbeginn? Hier könnte diese Woche richtig viel drin sein…
WKN: A14S5W | ISIN: DK0060636678 | Ticker-Symbol: T2V1
Tradegate
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
GlobeNewswire
08.05.2023 | 09:58
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Tryg A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 9 May 2023. 



ISIN          DK0060636678             
-------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Tryg                 
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 654,653,980 shares (DKK 3,273,269,900)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        19,819,000 shares (DKK 99,095,000)  
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  634,834,980 shares (DKK 3,174,174,900)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 5                 
-------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      TRYG                 
-------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     31315                 
-------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
