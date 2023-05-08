

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against its most major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 5-month high of 85.44 against the yen, from an early low of 84.83.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi advanced to more than a 1-month high of 0.6330 and nearly a 1-month high of 1.7446 from early lows of 0.6288 and 1.7514, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 87.00 against the yen, 0.64 against the greenback and 1.70 against the euro.



