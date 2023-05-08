

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 08.05.2023 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS RAISES IAG PRICE TARGET TO 215 (170) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - GOLDMAN RAISES IAG PRICE TARGET TO 185 (180) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JPMORGAN RAISES INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS TARGET TO 6200 (6000) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL'



