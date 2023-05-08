Anzeige
Montag, 08.05.2023

WKN: A3CRX0 | ISIN: DK0061549052 | Ticker-Symbol: 70R
Frankfurt
08.05.23
08:04 Uhr
0,510 Euro
+0,005
+0,99 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
08.05.2023 | 11:34
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: MapsPeople A/S - increase

New shares in MapsPeople A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 10 May 2023. The new shares are issued in a
directed issue. 



Name:              MapsPeople    
--------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061549052   
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           MAPS       
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 57,963,646 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             3,140,202 shares 
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  61,103,848 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 6      
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.02     
--------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID:     224523      
--------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact Certified Adviser: Grant Thornton
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
