First North Denmark: MapsPeople A/S - increase

New shares in MapsPeople A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 10 May 2023. The new shares are issued in a directed issue. Name: MapsPeople -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061549052 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: MAPS -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 57,963,646 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 3,140,202 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 61,103,848 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 6 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.02 -------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 224523 -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser: Grant Thornton