Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2023) - Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) (OTC Pink: DCHRF) (FSE: 4GW) (the "Company" or "Discovery Harbour") shareholders approved all resolutions at the Company's annual and special meeting which was held on May 5, 2023. Details of these matters are disclosed in the management information circular for the meeting dated March 23, 2023, and posted under the company's profile on SEDAR.

At the meeting, shareholders elected the director nominees as listed in the Company's information circular, being Mark Fields, Richard Gilliam, Andrew Hancharyk and Rodney Stevens. The reappointment of Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company was approved by the shareholders as was the ratification and re-approval of the amended and restated 10% rolling stock option plan.

Mark Fields, President & CEO of Discovery Harbour commented "We appreciate the continued support of the shareholders as we continue to look for accretive strategic asset acquisitions to grow shareholder value. I would also like to note that Patrick Merrin did not stand for re-election due to new commitments of a senior executive position he recently accepted. Pat was a strong presence on our Board and we wish him well in his new position."

About Discovery Harbour

Discovery Harbour is focused on sourcing, exploring and developing mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DISCOVERY HARBOUR RESOURCES CORP.

"Mark Fields"

Mark Fields, B. Sc. (Geology), B.Comm.(Hon.)

President and Chief Executive Officer

Discovery Harbour Resources Corp.

Tel: (604) 681-3170

Fax: (604) 681-3552

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of Discovery Harbour. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and Discovery Harbour's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) exploration results, (iii) permitting requirements or (iv) the financial position of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, Discovery Harbour does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

