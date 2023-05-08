The Business Reseach Company: Remote Desktop Software Market Overview: Market Size, Top Players, And Key Trends - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's Remote Desktop Software Global Market Report 2023, the global remote desktop software market size grew from $2.2 billion in 2022 to $2.6 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 15%. The remote desktop software market share is then expected to grow to $4.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 15%.





The remote desktop software market will benefit from the rise in internet penetration globally, as the internet is being widely used to offer services to customers. For instance, as of October 2022, according to DataReportal, a Singapore-based online reference library, a total of 5.07 billion people around the world use the internet, equivalent to 63.5% of the world's total population. Internet users continued to grow too, with the data indicating that the world's connected population grew by more than 170 million in the past 12 months.

Major remote desktop companies are focusing on using cloud technology to enable real-time management of all devices for performance, reliability and security. For example, in September 2021, IDrive Inc, a US-based technology company that specializes in data backup applications, launched Remote Desktop, an innovative cloud solution that allows users to remotely access their RDP-based (remote desktop protocol) Windows computers and servers from any Windows computer, Mac, Android or iOS devices from any location, at any time. It enables users to manage their devices, access files and work locally.

In addition, key remote desktop software market players are increasingly focusing on collaborations and acquisitions to improve their financial strength, their product portfolio and enhance their geographical presence. For example, in October 2022, RealVNC, a UK-based company that provides remote access software, acquired RPort, a UK-based remote management software that immediately boosts the efficiency of IT teams and Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The acquisition will enable RealVNC to branch out beyond graphical screen sharing and into remote management. Further, in January 2022, Action1 Corporation, a US-based provider of remote monitoring and management (RMM) cloud platform, partnered with Brigantia, a UK-based value-added distributor for the UK and Ireland. The partnership will empower local managed service providers (MSPs) to grow their businesses by ensuring secure and efficient operations for their clients through streamlined remote IT management.

According to remote desktop software market analysis, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the remote desktop software market, accounting for 35.9% of the global market in 2022. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the remote desktop software market will be the Asia-Pacific and North America.

The remote desktop software market report describes and explains the remote desktop software market and covers 2017-2022, termed the historic period, and 2022-2027 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2027-2032. The report evaluates the market across each region and the major economies within each region.

