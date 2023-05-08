For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from tomorrow, 9 Mai 2023

Instrumentname Mnemomic ISIN Product Assignment Group old Product Assignment Group new

Evotec SE EVT DE0005664809 MDX1 (partitionID 55) GER0 (partitionID 55)

SMA Solar Technology AG S92 DE000A0DJ6J9 SDX1 (partitionID 55) MDX1 (partitionID 55)

SUeSS MicroTec SE SMHN DE000A1K0235 GER0 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 55)

Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes will not be deleted. For further information please call the Cash Markets Operations Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.

