Raises.com Adds Mahmoud Heiba of Global Financials LP and Green Arrow Capital as Top Client

Deal sourced from experienced sponsor Mahmoud Heiba, who has acquired over six businesses personally

Meaningful equity positions with the potential for significant future returns

The ability for unitholders to deduct capital cost and depreciation allowances against income, reducing tax exposure

Nearly $20m in revenue

Unique business model of acquiring companies with assets and EBITDA over $2 million and nurturing growth for higher multiples on exit

Involvement in turnaround consulting services and joint ventures with like-minded businesses

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2023 / Raises.com Inc. (the "Company" or "Raises.com") and management of lead by Natu Myers is pleased to announce that it has officially commenced its consulting efforts with Global Financials LP ("Global Financials"), based in Delaware, United States.

Global Financials LP is a limited partnership that will allow limited partners to own - indirectly - an investment-grade equipment financing and leasing company. Led by experienced business acquirer and entrepreneur Mahmoud Heiba, the target acquisition generates positive cash flow after debt service and maintains the potential for attractive total returns upon divestment - all with limited liability and tax-efficient allocation of income.

The equipment leasing company Global Financials is seeking to acquire maintains a strong position in their market, with a combined net revenue over $16 million and an adjusted profit of approximately $2 million. Limited partners own - indirectly - an investment-grade, equipment leasing company generating positive cash flow after debt service and the potential for attractive total returns upon divestment - all with limited liability and tax-efficient allocation of income.

Global Financials is a limited partnership based in the United States, entitling its limited partners to receive distributions from project net profits from all revenue flows from the businesses that are acquired. Global Financials' assets span multiple contracts providing both diversification and stable cash flow for investors over long time horizons.

Dividend entitlements embrace profits from all asset revenue streams, including equipment leasing and equipment financing.

The management of Global Financials has decades of experience in funding, management, and technical operation of energy and equipment companies. With a rich and diverse background, Mahmoud Heiba has accumulated a wealth of experience, working as a Staff Nuclear Engineer at NextEra Energy/FPL and a Senior System Analyst at SAIC. This seasoned investor and entrepreneur has now shifted gears, channeling his expertise into business development and acquisitions across various sectors.

Mahmoud's operations span the Western Hemisphere as well as the Middle East, where his unique business model revolves around acquiring thriving companies with assets and EBITDA surpassing $2 million. By nurturing growth, he aims to exit these ventures within a 7-10 year period, securing higher multiples in the process. In addition to his acquisition endeavors, Mahmoud lends his skills to turnaround consulting services and embraces joint ventures with businesses that share his vision. As the President of HEIBAPOWER, INC. and Executive Director of Green Arrow Capital, he demonstrates a dedication to upholding business legacies while propelling success in a diverse range of industries.

Global Financials is open to considering an initial public offering and is open to discussing with potential suitable partners who would like to partake in an exclusive offering, through compliant channels.

Mahmoud Heiba is reachable directly via email at mahmoud@heiba.com or at +1-650-434-2260 to discuss his pre-IPO business opportunity.

