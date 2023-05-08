Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2023) - Thermal Energy International Inc. (TSXV: TMG) (OTCQB: TMGEF) ("Thermal Energy"or the "Company"), an innovative cleantech company and global provider of proprietary energy and carbon emissions reduction solutions to some of the world's largest corporations, today announced that the Company will participate in the 2023 TSX Cleantech Investor Day in Toronto, Ontario on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. President & CEO, William Crossland, will present an overview on Thermal Energy to an audience of portfolio managers, equity research analysts, investment bankers, and other members of the professional investment community.

Members of the professional investment community can register to attend the event in person at: https://go.tmx.com/l/563512/2023-03-29/lrmdvj.

Thermal Energy will post an updated investor presentation from the event to the Company's website shortly following the live event.

Hosted by the Toronto Stock Exchange, the TSX Cleantech Investor Day brings together some of the most innovative public and private technology companies from across the country with leaders from Canada's capital markets.

About Thermal Energy International Inc.

Thermal Energy International Inc., ranked as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2021, 2020 and 2019, is an established global supplier of proprietary, proven energy efficiency and emissions reduction solutions to the industrial and institutional sectors. We save our customers money and improve their bottom line by reducing their fuel use and cutting their carbon emissions. Our customers include many Fortune 500 and other leading multinational companies across a wide range of industry sectors.

Thermal Energy is a fully accredited professional engineering firm and by providing a unique mix of proprietary products together with process, energy, and environmental engineering expertise, Thermal Energy can deliver unique turnkey projects with significant financial and environmental benefits for our customers.

Thermal Energy's proprietary products include: GEM - Steam traps, FLU-ACE® - Direct contact condensing heat recovery, HEATSPONGE - Indirect contact condensing heat recovery systems, and DRY-REX - Low temperature biomass drying systems.

Thermal Energy has engineering offices in Ottawa, Canada, Pittsburgh, USA, as well as Bristol, UK, with sales offices in Canada, UK, USA, Germany, Poland, and Italy. TEI's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol TMG.

