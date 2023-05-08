Brokers Can Now Offer Directors Officers (D&O) Insurance, Employment Practices Liability (EPL) Insurance, Fiduciary Liability Insurance, and Crime Insurance to Not-for-Profit Organizations

Coalition, the world's first Active Insurance provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, today launched a version of its Executive Risks Insurance products designed for not-for-profit organizations. Coalition's Executive Risks insurance for not-for-profits combines automated underwriting data collection and real-time analysis with a streamlined application process compared to the industry standard for Executive Risks applications.

"Not-for-profits need to focus on their day-to-day operations to fulfill their mission. They may not have the time or resources to address management liability issues," said Patrick Mitchell, Coalition's Executive Risks Lead. "Coalition's robust suite of risk management solutions adds complementary services, including a hotline for pre-claim issues, training for employees and boards of directors, handbook builders, and more. We help not-for-profit organizations where they need it most, enabling them to dedicate their limited time and resources to areas of more significant impact."

Not-for-profit organizations often face unique management liability claims, including those related to the misuse of funds, compensation issues, excess benefit transactions, and potential antitrust law violations, including the Sherman Antitrust Act.

Starting today, these organizations and their leaders can access A+ rated coverage for all of Coalition's existing Executive Risks product lines-Directors Officers (D&O) Insurance, Employment Practices Liability (EPL) Insurance, Fiduciary Liability Insurance, and Crime Insurance via our carrier. For brokers, Coalition's quoting experience for not-for-profit organizations is highly convenient, allowing brokers to bundle all of Coalition's Executive Risks insurance products and generate a bindable quote in minutes.

"We adapted our Executive Risks experience specifically for not-for-profits to ensure the smoothest path to help minimize and resolve management liability incidents that could seriously damage their organization," continued Mitchell. "Not-for-profit leaders can have peace of mind knowing they have helped safeguard their organizations."

To learn more about Coalition's Executive Risks offerings for not-for-profit organizations, please visit: https://www.coalitioninc.com/executive-risks-insurance.

About Coalition

Coalition is the world's first Active Insurance provider designed to help prevent digital risk before it strikes. By combining comprehensive insurance coverage and cybersecurity tools, Coalition helps businesses manage and mitigate digital risks. Coalition offers its Active Insurance products in the U.S., U.K., and Canada through relationships with leading global insurers, as well as cyber capacity through its own carrier, Coalition Insurance Company. Coalition's Active Risk Platform provides automated security alerts, threat intelligence, expert guidance, and cybersecurity tools to help businesses worldwide remain resilient against cyber attacks. Headquartered in San Francisco, Coalition is a distributed company with a global workforce that collaborates digitally and in office hubs.

Coalition Insurance Solutions Inc. ("CIS"), a licensed insurance producer with its principal place of business in San Francisco, CA (Cal. license #0L76155), is acting on behalf of a number of unaffiliated insurance companies. Insurance products offered through CIS may not be available in all states. CIS may receive compensation from an insurer or other intermediary in connection with the sale of insurance. All decisions regarding any insurance products referenced herein, including approval for coverage, premium, commission, and fees, will be made solely by the insurer underwriting the insurance under the insurer's then-current criteria. All insurance products are governed by the terms, conditions, limitations, and exclusions set forth in the applicable insurance policy. Please see a copy of your policy for the full terms, conditions, and exclusions. Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Coalition and the Coalition logo are trademarks of Coalition, Inc. or its affiliates.

