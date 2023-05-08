Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2023) - Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) (the "Company" or "Fathom") is pleased to announce that, based on very strong demand for its previously announced best efforts non-brokered private placement financing, the Company has upsized the gross proceeds to up to C$3,000,000 (the "Upsized Offering"). All other terms of the Upsized Offering remain unchanged: the Upsized Offering will consist of any combination of: (i) charity flow-through units (the "Charity FT Units") at C$0.19 per Charity FT Unit; (ii) flow-through units (the "FT Units") at C$0.155 per FT Unit; and (iii) hard dollar units (the "HD Units") at C$0.135 per HD Unit of the Company. Crescat Capital LLC ("Crescat") has agreed to make a strategic investment for up to 25% of the Offering.

Each Charity FT Unit shall consist of one charity flow-through Common Share (a "Charity FT Share") and one transferable Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") that shall be exercisable into one Common Share ("Charity Warrant Share") for a period of 24 months from issuance at an exercise price of C$0.20.

Each FT Unit shall consist of one flow-through Common Share (a "FT Share") and one-half of a transferable Common Share purchase warrant (the "Unit Warrant"), with one whole Unit Warrant exercisable into a Warrant Share for 24 months from issuance at an exercise price of C$0.23.

Each HD Unit shall consist of one Common Share and one Warrant.

The Upsized Offering will be offered by way of a non-brokered "best efforts" private placement financing offering to "accredited investors" or pursuant to the other available prospectus exemptions under National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions in all provinces of Canada, except the Province of Quebec, and any other jurisdictions, subject to the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.

The aggregate gross proceeds raised from the Charity FT Units and FT Units will be used before December 31, 2024 for general exploration expenditures which will constitute Canadian exploration expenses (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act")), that will qualify as "flow through critical mineral mining expenditures" within the meaning of the Tax Act (the "Qualifying Expenditures"). The net proceeds of the Upsized Offering from the HD Units will be used for exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

"We are very pleased with the response from current and prospective investors of Fathom to the announcement of the now Upsized Offering. The additional proceeds from the Upsized Offering will allow us to expand the extent of the field exploration programs at both the Gochager Lake and Albert Lake Projects," stated Doug Porter, President & CFO. "Planning is currently underway to commence field geophysics in early June. A more detailed exploration plan and timeframe will be announced once finalized in the coming weeks."

It is expected that the Company will pay finders a cash commission, on a yet to be determined percentage, based on the gross proceeds of the Upsized Offering. In addition, it is expected that the Company will issue warrants to finders (the "Finder Warrants"), subject to the number of HD Units, Charity FT Units, and FT Units sold pursuant to the Upsized Offering.

The sale of HD Units and FT Units is expected to close on or about May 19, 2023, or such other date as the Company may determine. The sale of Charity FT Units is expected to close on or about June 7, 2023, or such other date as the Company may determine.

The Upsized Offering is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the securities regulatory authorities and the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Fathom Nickel Inc.

Fathom is an exploration company that is targeting magmatic nickel sulphide discoveries to support the rapidly growing global electric vehicle market.

The Company now has a portfolio of two high-quality exploration projects located in the prolific Trans Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan: 1) the Albert Lake Project, a 90,000+ hectare project that was host to the historic and past producing Rottenstone deposit (produced high-grade Ni-Cu+PGE, 1965-1969), and 2) the Gochager Lake Project, 19,000+ hectare project host to a historic, NI43-101 non-compliant open pit resource; the Gochager Lake deposit, (of 4.3M tons at 0.295% Ni and 0.081% Cu, defined 1967-1970), an analogous drill tested nickel occurrence of drill intersections >1% Ni (Mal Lake last drilled in 1967), and the Borys Lake Zn-Cu-Pb+Ag occurrence.

For further information, please contact:

Ian Fraser, Chief Executive Officer & Vice-President Exploration

1-403-650-9760

Email: ifraser@fathomnickel.com

or

Doug Porter, President & CFO

1-403-870-4349

Email: dporter @fathomnickel.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

