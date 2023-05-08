Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2023) - Drippy Enterprises ("Drippy", "Drippy Soda" or the "Company") announced that acclaimed music video director Damien Sandoval will be joining the team as a Creative Advisor and Partnerships Director. Damien is a multi-talented award-winning filmmaker and 1x Grammy Award winning director hailing from the vibrant city of Los Angeles. With his keen eye for detail and unparalleled passion for storytelling - he has acquired 1b+ views on YouTube and multiple platinum records - making him a visionary director among the entertainment industry.

"My passion for pushing boundaries and telling meaningful stories is what drew me to the Drippy brand and team," says Damien. "The synergy between Drippy as an innovative leader in the space and my desire to tell authentic stories has me excited to dive in as their Creative Advisor."

"Damien knows what truly catches the attention of an audience. And it's not oversized budgets with gimmicks - it's keeping a finger on the pulse of the culture and listening to the voice of your audience," says Drippy co-founder, Ryan Lange. "At Drippy, we are excited to have Damien's expertise and talent on board. With his unique creative vision and his extensive network of connections, we are confident that he will help us continue to push boundaries and create compelling content for our clients."

