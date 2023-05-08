Delek Logistics Reports First Quarter 2023 Net Income Attributable to All Partners of $37.4 million

EBITDA of $93.2 million

Net income attributable to all partners of $37.4 million

Record EBITDA of $93.2 million

Distributable cash flow of $61.8 million

More than doubled volume in Midland Gathering compared with prior year

Adjusted distributable cash flow coverage ratio of 1.38x

Delivered 41 consecutive quarters of distribution growth with recent increase to $1.025 /unit

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today announced its financial results for the first quarter 2023, with reported net income attributable to all partners of $37.4 million, or $0.86 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $39.5 million, or $0.91 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the first quarter 2022. Net cash provided in operating activities was $29.2 million in the first quarter 2023 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $47.9 million in the first quarter 2022. Distributable cash flow was $61.8 million in the first quarter 2023, compared to $51.7 million in the first quarter 2022.

For the first quarter 2023, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $93.2 million compared to $66.0 million in the first quarter 2022.

"Delek Logistics Partners started 2023 with another record quarter," said Avigal Soreq, President of Delek Logistics' general partner. "Delek Logistics continues to deliver solid operating performance, generating strong cash flow, and progressing growth initiatives. Year over year, we have more than doubled the volume in the Midland Gathering and advanced on new connections in the Delaware and Midland gathering systems. We see great opportunities in these basins and are well positioned to participate."

"In April, the Board approved the 41st consecutive increase in the quarterly distribution to $1.025 per unit. This reflects our strong commitment to unitholders and the strength and stability of the underlying asset base of Delek Logistics," Mr. Soreq concluded.

Distribution and Liquidity

On April 28, 2023, Delek Logistics declared a quarterly cash distribution of $1.025 per common limited partner unit for the first quarter 2023, which equates to $4.10 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis. This distribution will be paid on May 15, 2023 to unitholders of record on May 8, 2023. This represents a 0.5% increase from the fourth quarter 2022 distribution of $1.020 per common limited partner unit, or $4.080 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis, and a 4.6% increase over Delek Logistics' first quarter 2022 distribution of $0.980 per common limited partner unit, or $3.92 per common limited partner unit annualized. For the first quarter 2023, the total cash distribution declared to all partners was approximately $44.7 million, resulting in a distributable cash flow coverage ratio of 1.38x.

As of March 31, 2023, Delek Logistics had total debt of approximately $1.71 billion and cash of $11.0 million . Additional borrowing capacity, subject to certain covenants, under the $900.0 million revolving credit facility was $129.4 million . The total leverage ratio as of March 31, 2023 of approximately 4.78x was within the requirements of the maximum allowable leverage ratio under the credit facility.

Consolidated Operating Results

First quarter 2023 EBITDA of $93.2 million benefited from increased contribution from the Delek Permian Gathering system, Delaware Gathering (formerly 3 Bear) acquisition, and continued strong throughput on joint venture pipelines as compared to EBITDA of $66.0 million in the first quarter 2022. Net income attributable to all partners for the first quarter 2023 of $37.4 million reflected a decrease of $2.1 million compared to the first quarter 2022.

Gathering and Processing Segment

EBITDA in the first quarter 2023 was $55.4 million compared with $32.1 million in the first quarter 2022. The increase was primarily driven from strong contributions from the Midland Gathering System, as well as the Delaware Gathering Assets.

Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment

EBITDA in the first quarter 2023 was $22.0 million, approximately in line with first quarter 2022 EBITDA of $20.7 million .

Storage and Transportation Segment

EBITDA in the first quarter 2023 was $13.4 million compared with $11.1 million in the first quarter 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher utilization and fees.

Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures Segment

During the first quarter 2023, income from equity method investments was $6.3 million compared to $7.0 million in the first quarter 2022, primarily driven by decreased volumes at the Red River joint venture primarily driven by the Tyler refinery turnaround.

Corporate

EBITDA in the first quarter 2023 was a loss of $4.0 million compared to a loss of $4.9 million in the first quarter 2022.

First Quarter 2023 Results | Conference Call Information

Delek Logistics will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 results on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. Central Time .

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics is a midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee . Through its owned assets and joint ventures located primarily in and around the Permian Basin, the Delaware Basin and other select areas in the Gulf Coast region. Delek Logistics provides gathering, pipeline and other transportation services primarily for crude oil and natural gas customers, storage, wholesale marketing and terminalling services primarily for intermediate and refined product customers, and water disposal and recycling services. Delek US owns the general partner interest as well as a majority limited partner interest in Delek Logistics, and is also a significant customer.

Safe Harbor Provisions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements concerning current estimates, expectations and projections about future results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and events and other statements, concerns, or matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. These statements contain words such as "possible," "believe," "should," "could," "would," "predict," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "will," "if," "expect" or similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, and can be impacted by numerous factors, including the fact that a substantial majority of Delek Logistics' contribution margin is derived from Delek US, thereby subjecting us to Delek US' business risks; risks relating to the securities markets generally; risks and costs relating to the age and operational hazards of our assets including, without limitation, costs, penalties, regulatory or legal actions and other effects related to releases, spills and other hazards inherent in transporting and storing crude oil and intermediate and finished petroleum products; the impact of adverse market conditions affecting the utilization of Delek Logistics' assets and business performance, including margins generated by its wholesale fuel business; risks and uncertainties related to the integration of the 3 Bear business following the recent acquisition; risks and uncertainties related to the Covid-19 pandemic; uncertainties regarding future decisions by OPEC regarding production and pricing disputes between OPEC members and Russia ; an inability of Delek US to grow as expected as it relates to our potential future growth opportunities, including dropdowns, and other potential benefits; scheduled turnaround activity; the results of our investments in joint ventures; adverse changes in laws including with respect to tax and regulatory matters; and other risks as disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future growth at Delek Logistics; distributions and the amounts and timing thereof; potential dropdown inventory; projected benefits of the 3 Bear acquisition; expected earnings or returns from joint ventures or other acquisitions; expansion projects; ability to create long-term value for our unit holders; financial flexibility and borrowing capacity; and distribution growth of 5% or at all. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. Delek Logistics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which Delek Logistics becomes aware of, after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Non-GAAP Disclosures:

Our management uses certain "non-GAAP" operational measures to evaluate our operating segment performance and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our GAAP financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These financial and operational non-GAAP measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include:

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") - calculated as net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, including amortization of customer contract intangible assets, which is included as a component of net revenues in our accompanying condensed consolidated statements of income.

Distributable cash flow - calculated as net cash flow from operating activities plus or minus changes in assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures net of reimbursements and other adjustments not expected to settle in cash. Delek Logistics believes this is an appropriate reflection of a liquidity measure by which users of its financial statements can assess its ability to generate cash.

Distributable cash flow, as adjusted for transaction costs, or Distributable cash flow, as adjusted - distributable cash flow adjusted to exclude significant, infrequently occurring transaction costs.

Our EBITDA and distributable cash flow measures are non GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our condensed consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:

Delek Logistics' operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of EBITDA, financing methods;

the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our unitholders on a current and on-going basis;

Delek Logistics' ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and

the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

We believe that the presentation of EBITDA and distributable cash flow measures provide information useful to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations and assists in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for current and comparative periods. EBITDA and distributable cash flow should not be considered alternatives to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and distributable cash flow have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities. Additionally, because EBITDA and distributable cash flow may be defined differently by other partnerships in our industry, our definitions of EBITDA and distributable cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other partnerships, thereby diminishing their utility. For a reconciliation of EBITDA and distributable cash flow to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, please refer to "Results of Operations" below. See the accompanying tables in this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except unit and per unit data)

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,964

$ 7,970 Accounts receivable 60,536

53,314 Inventory 2,656

1,483 Other current assets 2,772

2,463 Total current assets 76,928

65,230 Property, plant and equipment:





Property, plant and equipment 1,273,942

1,240,684 Less: accumulated depreciation (332,814)

(316,680) Property, plant and equipment, net 941,128

924,004 Equity method investments 243,273

257,022 Customer relationship intangible, net 194,914

199,440 Marketing contract intangible, net 107,563

109,366 Rights-of-way, net 56,397

55,990 Goodwill 27,051

27,051 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,882

24,788 Other non-current assets 19,481

16,408 Total assets $ 1,691,617

$ 1,679,299







LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 23,097

$ 57,403 Accounts payable to related parties 4,477

6,055 Current portion of long-term debt 15,000

15,000 Interest payable 16,552

5,308 Excise and other taxes payable 4,349

8,230 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 8,132

8,020 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,367

6,202 Total current liabilities 77,974

106,218 Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,693,200

1,646,567 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 12,175

12,114 Asset retirement obligations 9,509

9,333 Other non-current liabilities 16,181

15,767 Total non-current liabilities 1,731,065

1,683,781 Total liabilities 1,809,039

1,789,999 Equity (Deficit):





Common unitholders - public; 9,263,842 units issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 (9,257,305 at

December 31, 2022) 170,522

172,119 Common unitholders - Delek Holdings; 34,311,278 units issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023

(34,311,278 at December 31, 2022) (287,944)

(282,819) Total deficit (117,422)

(110,700) Total liabilities and deficit $ 1,691,617

$ 1,679,299

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except unit and per unit data)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Net revenues:





Affiliate $ 124,999

$ 123,754 Third-party 118,526

82,827 Net revenues 243,525

206,581 Cost of sales:





Cost of materials and other - affiliate 91,071

105,885 Cost of materials and other - third party 35,025

20,309 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 24,215

17,543 Depreciation and amortization 19,764

9,861 Total cost of sales 170,075

153,598 Operating expenses related to wholesale business (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 525

564 General and administrative expenses 7,510

5,095 Depreciation and amortization 1,341

474 Loss on disposal of assets 142

12 Total operating costs and expenses 179,593

159,743 Operating income 63,932

46,838 Interest expense, net 32,581

14,250 Income from equity method investments (6,316)

(7,026) Other income, net (2)

(1) Total non-operating expenses, net 26,263

7,223 Income before income tax expense 37,669

39,615 Income tax expense 302

101 Net income attributable to partners $ 37,367

$ 39,514 Comprehensive income attributable to partners $ 37,367

$ 39,514







Net income per limited partner unit:





Basic $ 0.86

$ 0.91 Diluted $ 0.86

$ 0.91 Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:





Basic 43,569,963

43,471,536 Diluted 43,585,297

43,481,572 Cash distribution per common limited partner unit $ 1.025

$ 0.980

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, (Unaudited) 2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities





Net cash provided by operating activities $ 29,190

$ 47,920 Cash flows from investing activities





Net cash used in investing activities (26,979)

(12,476) Cash flows from financing activities





Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 783

(37,010) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,994

(1,566) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 7,970

4,292 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 10,964

$ 2,726

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP (In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA:





Net income $ 37,367

$ 39,514 Add:





Income tax expense 302

101 Depreciation and amortization 21,105

10,335 Amortization of marketing contract intangible asset 1,803

1,803 Interest expense, net 32,581

14,250 EBITDA $ 93,158

$ 66,003







Reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to distributable cash flow:





Net cash provided by operating activities $ 29,190

$ 47,920 Changes in assets and liabilities 37,670

6,012 Non-cash lease expense (2,200)

(1,798) Distributions from equity method investments in investing activities 1,440

550 Regulatory capital expenditures not distributable (4,246)

(807) Reimbursement from (refund to) Delek for capital expenditures 337

(15) Accretion of asset retirement obligations (176)

(124) Deferred income taxes (111)

- Loss on disposal of assets (142)

(12) Distributable Cash Flow $ 61,762

$ 51,726

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Distributable Coverage Ratio Calculation (In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Distributions to partners of Delek Logistics, LP $ 44,664

$ 42,604







Distributable cash flow $ 61,762

$ 51,726 Distributable cash flow coverage ratio (1) 1.38x

1.21x

(1) Distributable cash flow coverage ratio is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow by distributions to be paid in each respective period.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Segment Data (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2023



Gathering and

Processing

Wholesale

Marketing and

Terminalling

Storage and

Transportation

Investments in

Pipeline Joint

Ventures

Corporate and

Other

Consolidated Net revenues:























Affiliate (1)

$ 52,761

$ 33,751

$ 38,487

$ -

$ -

$ 124,999 Third party

39,671

78,558

297

-

-

118,526 Total revenue

$ 92,432

$ 112,309

$ 38,784

$ -

$ -

$ 243,525

























Segment EBITDA

$ 55,445

$ 21,954

$ 13,422

$ 6,316

$ (3,979)

$ 93,158 Depreciation and amortization

16,447

1,689

2,102

-

867

21,105 Amortization of customer contract intangible

-

1,803

-

-

-

1,803 Interest expense, net

-

-

-

-

32,581

32,581 Income tax expense





















302 Net income





















$ 37,367

























Capital spending

$ 32,789

$ 3,116

$ 196

$ -

$ -

$ 36,101





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022



Gathering and

Processing

Wholesale

Marketing and

Terminalling

Storage and

Transportation

Investments in

Pipeline Joint

Ventures

Corporate and

Other

Consolidated Net revenues:























Affiliate (1)

$ 40,334

$ 52,731

$ 30,689

$ -

$ -

$ 123,754 Third party

1,710

78,045

3,072

-

-

82,827 Total revenue

$ 42,044

$ 130,776

$ 33,761

$ -

$ -

$ 206,581

























Segment EBITDA

$ 32,081 - $ 20,734 - $ 11,108 - $ 7,026 - $ (4,946)

$ 66,003 Depreciation and amortization

5,841

1,378

2,096

-

1,020

10,335 Amortization of customer contract intangible

-

1,803

-

-

-

1,803 Interest expense, net

-

-

-

-

14,250

14,250 Income tax expense





















101 Net income





















$ 39,514

























Capital spending

$ 8,855

$ 231

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 9,086

(1) Affiliate revenue for the wholesale marketing and terminalling segment is presented net of amortization expense pertaining to the Marketing Contract Intangible Acquisition.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Segment Capital Spending (In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, Gathering and Processing 2023

2022 Regulatory capital spending $ -

$ 1,961 Sustaining capital spending -

25 Growth capital spending 32,789

6,869 Segment capital spending $ 32,789

$ 8,855 Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling





Regulatory capital spending 61

82 Sustaining capital spending 2,931

4 Growth capital spending 124

145 Segment capital spending $ 3,116

$ 231 Storage and Transportation





Regulatory capital spending $ 24

$ - Sustaining capital spending 172

- Growth capital spending $ -

$ - Segment capital spending $ 196

$ - Consolidated





Regulatory capital spending $ 85

$ 2,043 Sustaining capital spending 3,103

29 Growth capital spending 32,913

7,014 Total capital spending $ 36,101

$ 9,086

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Segment Operating Data (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Gathering and Processing Segment:





Throughputs (average bpd)





El Dorado Assets:





Crude pipelines (non-gathered) 63,528

72,872 Refined products pipelines to Enterprise Systems 55,003

59,522 El Dorado Gathering System 13,872

16,156 East Texas Crude Logistics System 10,508

16,056 Midland Gathering System (1): 222,112

100,325 Plains Connection System 240,597

162,007 Delaware Gathering Assets(2):





Natural Gas Gathering and Processing (Mcfd(3)) 74,716

n/a Crude Oil Gathering (average bpd) 103,725

n/a Water Disposal and Recycling (average bpd) 88,182

n/a







Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment:





East Texas - Tyler Refinery sales volumes (average bpd) (4) 34,816

70,578 Big Spring marketing throughputs (average bpd) 78,380

75,549 West Texas marketing throughputs (average bpd) 8,696

9,913 West Texas gross margin per barrel $ 2.58

$ 3.04 Terminalling throughputs (average bpd) (5) 93,305

137,622

(1) Formerly known as the Permian Gathering Assets. Excludes volumes that are being temporarily transported via trucks while connectors are under construction. (2) Delaware Gathering assets were acquired on Jun 1, 2022. (3) Mcfd - average thousand cubic feet per day. (4) Excludes jet fuel and petroleum coke. (5) Consists of terminalling throughputs at our Tyler, Big Spring, Big Sandy and Mount Pleasant, Texas, El Dorado and North Little Rock, Arkansas and Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee terminals.

Information about Delek Logistics Partners, LP can be found on its website (www.deleklogistics.com), investor relations webpage (ir.deleklogistics.com), news webpage ( www.deleklogistics.com/news) and its Twitter account (@DelekLogistics).

