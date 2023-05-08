Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2023) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC) (OTCQB: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today that it has initiated Web3 business development with TMI Digital www.tmidigital.co (TMI), to engage audience and drive new users for its Blockchain Web Engagement Platform located at www.blueskyintel.com

TMI will enable Bluesky and BlueskyINTEL to establish an improved way of digital media growth and client outreach. TMI will serve as a primary marketing resource to Bluesky and BlueskyINTEL with the goal of increasing organic traction, digital exposure, and increasing user engagement:

BlueskyINTEL("BSI") is the R&D focused division of Bluesky, responsible for all program and platform development for Bluesky assets and intellectual property like BSI's ("AI") Web Engagement Platform.

Further to the previously reported expansion plans on March 20, 2023 for BSI's Artificial Intelligence ("AI") program expansion, https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158832 BSI as of the date of this press release, is formally moving from the early release stage, to the user onboarding stage, for its planned next material change to its Web Engagement Platform.

As previously reported, the BSI R&D team has completed the conceptual design phase for its new Web Engagement Platform embedded messaging system ("CO-LAB"). This proprietary platform messaging system will support Bluesky's business value proposition engagement strategy and revenue plans by keeping all engagement communications private, secure, and working within the BSI platform itself. Registered engagement and platform users will not need to leave the platform to use other communication and messaging tools to engage with other registered users within the BSI platform. TMI's digital marketing campaign will time a business plan of promotion for audience with delivery of this staged deliverable.

This aligned marketing program with TMI and the staged development being entered into for BSI's collaboration platform functions ("CO-LAB") is significant and will represent a major investment in further growing the BSI platform. Specific roadmap timings as appropriate will be reported on a future and material basis.

In response to a growing demand for information specific to BlueskyINTEL, Bluesky has made available a public orientation deck on BSI. This casual but timely update on BSI can be downloaded directly from the Bluesky corporation website located at https://www.blueskydigitalassets.com/ or by using the link below.

https://www.blueskydigitalassets.com/wp-content/uploads/BlueskyINTEL-Orientation-Public.pdf

Ben Gelfand, CEO stated: "TMI's team boast a combined 20+ years of experience in Digital Media Marketing and a strong background in Blockchain and Web3 technologies. The Company's expertise in the expanding scope of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be harnessed to boost digital media growth and client outreach. As previously stated in this press release, the Management Team of Bluesky strongly feel that TMI will enable Bluesky and BlueskyINTEL to establish an improved way of digital media growth and client outreach resulting to higher engagement on the BlueskyINTEL platform."

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital enterprise. Bluesky in its startup phase, mined digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Ether and developed value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as proprietary technology solutions. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky has invested appropriate portions of its previous digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit l was invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based Blockchain technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging Blockchain industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to change, evolve, and scale.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward- looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

