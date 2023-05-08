Recognized for high performance and greater flexibility

MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB), a new cloud database company, today announced that its distributed SQL database, Xpand, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie in the Customer Data Platform category in The 21st Annual American Business Awards

Businesses face unpredictable situations more and more these days with unprecedented demand, for example, impacted ticket sales or airline flights. Distributed SQL databases enable businesses to handle the unexpected. Xpand is MariaDB's distributed SQL database that is built for high availability and scale. Its resilience means no outages from node or zone failures and zero data loss. It delivers the performance businesses' need, supporting millions of users and tens of billions of database transactions daily. It also brings leading efficiency and cost saving up to 90% of legacy database costs and up to 40% of Amazon Aurora costs.

"In a world of uncertainty, people want something they can depend on. This is what MariaDB Xpand is all about. It is the database that powers large-scale mission-critical applications whether it's a crypto trading platform running in a major financial institution, or a payment system performing 80,000 requests per second and servicing 1.1 billion Samsung customers," said Gregory Dorman, SVP, distributed systems and analytics at MariaDB plc. "It's reliable, dependable and highly scalable. The recognition from the Stevie Awards is a testament to Xpand's ability to make customers unstoppable in every situation."

More than 3,700 nominations were submitted this year for consideration from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry. According to the panel of judges, MariaDB Xpand won gold in the Customer Data Platform category given its faster analytical SQL queries, high performance, and flexibility.

Over 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. According to one judge, "with the macroeconomic situation, and given that all the companies are trying to save on infrastructure and OpEx costs, another impressive ROI that I found with MariaDB's product is that the cost incurred to run queries on an average is more than 300% less than CockroachDB. Overall, an impressive feature!"

Join MariaDB's global user conference, OpenWorks, tomorrow to learn more about Xpand and what's to come. Start a trial of Xpand today, or for the easiest and fastest way to get started use Xpand in the cloud, available in Google Cloud and AWS.

About MariaDB

MariaDB is a new generation cloud database company whose products are used by companies big and small, reaching more than a billion users through Linux distributions and have been downloaded over one billion times. Deployed in minutes and maintained with ease, leveraging cloud automation, our database products are engineered to support any workload, any cloud and any scale all while saving up to 90% of proprietary database costs. Trusted by organizations such as Bandwidth, DigiCert, InfoArmor, Oppenheimer, Samsung, SelectQuote and SpendHQ, MariaDB's software is the backbone of critical services that people rely on every day. Learn more at mariadb.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

