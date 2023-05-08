

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $10.84 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $3.27 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.2% to $43.53 million from $35.91 million last year.



NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $10.84 Mln. vs. $3.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.29 vs. $0.09 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.19 -Revenue (Q3): $43.53 Mln vs. $35.91 Mln last year.



