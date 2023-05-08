

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As a mark of respect for the victims of the weekend massacre in Allen, Texas, President Joe Biden ordered that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until May 11.



Biden also directed that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.



Eight people died and seven others were injured in a shooting spree at a Texas outlet mall on Saturday. Casualties included children.



The attacker, holding an AR-15 style rifle and wearing combat gear, opened fire at customers at the shopping mall's parking lot.



The gunman, identified as Mauricio Garcia, was shot dead at the scene by a police officer.



The police is investigating if the 33-year-old attacker had any far-right links as the letters RWDS, which stands for 'Right Wing Death Squad', was stitched on a clothing he wore.



It is estimated that the Texas massacre is the 200th shooting incident this year in the United States, the country with the worst record in gun violence.



Possession of firearms is not a crime in Texas. The State's Republican Governor Greg Abbot is a strong advocate of freedom to carry firearms.



