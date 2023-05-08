Anzeige
08.05.2023 | 14:34
Invitation to the presentation of the Initial Public Offering of AS Grab2Go shares and Investor Day

From today until 23 May, investors can subscribe for shares in the Estonian
technology company Grab2Go. In connection with the initial public offering of
shares, Grab2Go invites all interested parties to listen to Äripäev radio's
Investor Toomas hour on 9 May at 11 am (EEST). 

At the broadcast, Grab2Go's founder and board member Mart Viilipus and the
company's co-founder and CSO Reio Orasmäe will present the company's plans and
objectives for the coming years, the term and conditions of the public
offering, and answer all journalists' questions. 

The broadcast, which will be held in Estonian, can be listened to publicly on
Äripäev radio or watched as a webcast on the Investor Toomas Facebook page. 

A link to the webcast can be found on the Grab2Go website
https://www.grab2go.eu/investors. In addition to the webcast, a link to watch
the broadcast later will be published at the same address. 

Everyone is also welcome to Investors' Day on 17 May at Prisma Benu pharmacy in
Rapla. During the whole day, you can meet the founders and board members of
Grab2Go and get to know the robot shop solution. 

More information about the Investors' Day can be found on the website at:
https://www.grab2go.eu/investors



Contacts for additional information:


Reio Orasmäe
Chief Sales Officer and co-founder
Contact: reio@grab2go.eu; 56877090



Member of the management board of Grab2Go, Mart Viilipus

mart@grab2go.eu; 53053173


Grab2Go is an Estonian public liability company that develops and produces
smart, independent, unmanned and robotised convenience store and pharmacy
technology and sales points.
