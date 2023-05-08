Invitation to the presentation of the Initial Public Offering of AS Grab2Go shares and Investor Day

From today until 23 May, investors can subscribe for shares in the Estonian technology company Grab2Go. In connection with the initial public offering of shares, Grab2Go invites all interested parties to listen to Äripäev radio's Investor Toomas hour on 9 May at 11 am (EEST). At the broadcast, Grab2Go's founder and board member Mart Viilipus and the company's co-founder and CSO Reio Orasmäe will present the company's plans and objectives for the coming years, the term and conditions of the public offering, and answer all journalists' questions. The broadcast, which will be held in Estonian, can be listened to publicly on Äripäev radio or watched as a webcast on the Investor Toomas Facebook page. A link to the webcast can be found on the Grab2Go website https://www.grab2go.eu/investors. In addition to the webcast, a link to watch the broadcast later will be published at the same address. Everyone is also welcome to Investors' Day on 17 May at Prisma Benu pharmacy in Rapla. During the whole day, you can meet the founders and board members of Grab2Go and get to know the robot shop solution. More information about the Investors' Day can be found on the website at: https://www.grab2go.eu/investors Contacts for additional information: Reio Orasmäe Chief Sales Officer and co-founder Contact: reio@grab2go.eu; 56877090 Member of the management board of Grab2Go, Mart Viilipus mart@grab2go.eu; 53053173 Grab2Go is an Estonian public liability company that develops and produces smart, independent, unmanned and robotised convenience store and pharmacy technology and sales points.