Megola, Inc.: Megola Completes Successful Pilot Scale-Up Field Testing of its Patent-Pending Odor Control for Baby Diapers, Adult Incontinence and Feminine Hygiene Products

Several hundred prototypes of the adult incontinence diapers were produced by a diaper manufacturer in Foshan City, Guangdong China, who sells 2,450,000,000 pcs of diapers every year and provided to a group of incontinent human volunteers in the USA.

BONITA SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2023 / (OTC PINK:MGON) Megola, Inc. ("MGON", "Company") a Consortium Group of Health Technologies and Eco-Friendly Product Lines announced the successful completion of its Pilot Scale-up Field Testing with its patent-pending Odor Control (SAPs) for Baby Diapers, Adult Incontinence and Feminine Hygiene Products. The odor control personal hygiene products were provided to a group of incontinent human volunteers in the USA.

Superabsorbent Polymer granules (SAP) are used annually in diapers and pads of all types, in a global industry with an annual turnover of more than $100 billion.

"It's been a long time coming but controlling embarrassing odors from incontinence garments and feminine hygiene products is about to become a reality at last. We have perfected a simple method of coating the superabsorbent polymer granules (SAP) that stops odor formation in its tracks," said Dr. Jeff Williams, Chief Science Officer of MedeSol Global.

The successful pilot project involved several hundred prototypes of the adult incontinence diapers that were produced and provided to a group of incontinent human volunteers in the USA. Skin irritation testing conducted by an independent contractor according to an FDA approved protocol is underway, with results due shortly.

ABOUT MEGOLA

Megola Inc is a Nevada Corporation with its Corporate office located in Bonita Springs, FL and traded under the symbol MGON on the OTC Market. Megola is a Consortium Group of Health Technologies and Eco Freindly Product Lines. Megola through product and technology acquisitions has grown to have its own E-commerce Branding Division, Service Department, Licensing Division, Franchise Division all maintaining Megola's diverse manufactured product portfolios which allows the company to integrate into several vertical sales markets worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

