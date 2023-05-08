Thumzup Media Corporation: Thumzup Is In The Top 15% Of Registered Reg A+ Offerings With Their Democratizing Advertising Platform

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2023 / In today's digital age, advertising has seemingly become an even more essential component of any business's marketing strategy. Thumzup says it makes it easy for a brand or business to pay people cash to post about the brand or business to their friends on social media. With the rapid growth of technology, the global digital advertising market has been on a constant rise , set to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 16.5% from 2022 to 2026. The market size is expected to reach a value of $208 billion in 2022 and $354.90 billion in 2026.

Social media has become an increasingly important platform for businesses to advertise their products and services, with 33% of all digital ad spending in 2022 allocated toward social media . Today, companies are continually exploring new and innovative ways to capitalize on the power of social media to reach their target audience and expand their businesses.

The Thumzup platform is meant to enable advertisers to garner user-generated content (UGC) from customers and fans, providing an incentive to become social media advocates for the brands they enjoy by receiving cash for approved posts.

UGC has become a valuable resource for brands as it represents an authentic and trustworthy way to showcase their products or services. In other words, it's reasonable to assume that people are more willing to take the advice and recommendations of their friends than large influencers. Because of this UGC has become an integral part of many businesses' marketing strategies and is expected to continue to grow in popularity in the years to come.

Thumzup is making UGC simple and intuitive. Users can download the Thumzup mobile app from the App Store and Google Play to receive cash payments via Pay Pal or Venmo in exchange for posting about advertisers on social media platforms associated with the app. Their platform is democratizing digital advertising opportunities and broadening the scope of who can participate. Thumzup has experienced more than 1,567% growth since the start of its commercial rollout.

CEO & Founder Robert Steele shared that the company's concept was heavily inspired by the success of Uber and Airbnb; "As an inspirational example, Airbnb found that once it had 300 properties listed on its platform in a given focused area, that was enough critical mass to grow organically in that area. We believe we are starting to see that Thumzup has the potential for this type of viral growth once a critical mass is reached in a specific geographic area. The launch strategy and enrollment processes that we are deploying in Santa Monica and Venice will serve as a solid foundation as Thumzup continues its growth objectives and expands to other key markets across the United States."

This past March, Thumzup announced that it was opening investment opportunities to the general public through a Regulation A+ ("Reg A+") offering. This Reg A+ offering has been qualified by the SEC and the company is now accepting investments at $4.50 per share up to a total offering of $9 million. As of late April, Thumzup had received over $320,000 in subscriptions and according to KingsCrowd data, the company is now in the top 15% of current active offerings under Reg A+ and Regulation CF. The company has now received investment capital of more than $3.5 million since inception.

The fact that 61% of marketers struggle with generating traffic and leads highlights the need for businesses to find new and effective ways to connect with their target audience . Since people often tend to trust recommendations from their peers more than they trust brands, Thumzup looks to be filling a marketing gap by making UGC marketing more feasible for companies. By leveraging UGC, businesses can tap into this trust and build a strong sense of community around their products or services and help generate leads.

