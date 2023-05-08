Highlights

Drilling has identified a large sulphide mineralised system at the Mont Agoma Prospect.

at the Mont Agoma Prospect. Significant tin, copper and zinc mineralisation from surface, >300m of strike and >250m width . System is open to the southeast and down dip .

. System is . Twelve diamond drill holes completed to date, showing strong increase in tin mineralisation at depth and to the southeast.

Assay results for first four holes (drilled in northwest) received. Results include 11.25m at 0.51% Sn from 5.75m and 4.4m at 1.03% Sn from 36m. These discovery holes interpreted to be northern, near surface extensions of the main target tin zone . Anomalous zones of zinc and copper mineralisation also intersected.

. Anomalous zones of zinc and copper mineralisation also intersected. Continuing drill program is testing mineralisation to the southeast and at depth. Most recently completed drill hole intersected a significant (29m) zone enriched in tin (including visible cassiterite) and strong visible copper - assays pending .

. Drilling has also recently commenced at the nearby Kalayi Prospect (tin-in-soil anomaly over 2 kms strike length).

CEO and President Mark Gasson commented: "The initial drilling at Mont Agoma has identified a large sulphide mineralised system and these discovery holes have enabled us to identify tin bearing zones at surface that continue along strike and appear to increase significantly in grade and width at depth. Base metal zones which contribute to the width of the sulphide mineral system of more than 250m do the same. We are clearly starting to understand the sulphide system and the mineral distribution within it. Previous experience in working in similar environments has shown that a centimetre wide cassiterite (tin) zone or vein at shallow intervals can blow out into a 20 to 30m wide mineralised zone at depth or along strike.

The key is that we have identified tin zones at shallow levels and through our understanding of the distribution of the tin, copper and zinc we are able to be more precise in planning our drilling programmes going forward. The programme was initially planned to test the source of the high-grade tin in soil anomaly identified at Mont Agoma. We are very excited to have uncovered a system of this magnitude. To date we have only tested 300m of the potential 1.2km of strike length defined in the high-grade tin in soil anomaly down to a maximum depth of 200m at Mont Agoma. We also look forward to understanding the grade and widths of mineralisation currently being mined by artisanal means at the Kalayi Prospect where drilling has recently commenced."

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2023) - Rome Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RMR) (FSE: 33R) ("Rome" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling at its Mont Agoma Prospect (Figure 1), which is located within the Bisie North Tin Project ("BNTP"), has uncovered a large sulphide mineralised system along the Bisie Ridge that also hosts Alphamin's Mpama North & South deposits. Hydrothermal fluids impregnated in tin, copper, lead and zinc were injected along open structures at the time of mineralisation resulting in three discrete zones of mineralisation, which have a combined width of more than 250m at Mont Agoma. The most important of these are the "copper and tin" zone and the "tin" zone located along the north-eastern portion of the sulphide body.

The BNTP is comprised of two contiguous properties, exploration permits PR 13274 and PR 15130, which are situated in the Walikale District of the North Kivu Province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC"). The current drill program is designed to test ~300m of potential strike of the newly defined high grade, contiguous tin in soil anomaly at the Mont Agoma Prospect, which is a high-level tin in soil geochemical anomaly, with soil samples returning up to 0.2% Sn and covers a strike length of circa 1,200m (Figure 1). The Company has now completed a total of 12 diamond holes totalling 2,406m (Figure 2 and Table 1).

Figure 1: Tin in Soil Anomaly at the Bisie North Tin Project showing 3 Main Prospects. (Note: The extent of the Anomaly which covers ~5km)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Assay Results Received for First Four Holes, Further Eight Holes Completed

Assay results have been received for the first four holes drilled at Mont Agoma, confirming the discovery of significant tin, copper and zinc mineralisation in an area devoid of artisanal workings and with no hard rock exposures. Three main zones have been identified from drilling to date. From the southwest to the northeast, these include a "zinc zone" with anomalous tin and copper having a true thickness of approximately 100m, a "tin and copper zone" of various thickness but increasing at depth, and a "tin zone" intersected to date down to a maximum of 30-35m below surface. The upper levels are highly weathered and leached as evidenced from extensive alteration and gossan development in the oxide zone. Two tin zones were intersected at these levels and reported best intercepts of 11.25m at 0.51% Sn from 5.75m in hole MADD004 and 4.4m at 1.03% Sn from 36m & 1m at 1.3% Sn from 46m in MADD002 (refer to Figure 3). Drill hole details are shown in Table 1 and all results are shown in Table 2 in Annexure 1.

Copper was generally depleted in three of the four holes except MADD003 which reported 5.65m at 1.24% Cu from 82m and 8.2m at 1.89% Cu from 93.3m.

Significant zinc intersections included 81.6m at 2.68% Zn from 76.9m including 54m at 3.35% Zn from 95m & 56m at 1.67% Zn in MADD001 and 90m at 4.17% Zn from 77.5m including 30.6m at 7.28% Zn from 129.4m & 66m at 2.31% Zn from 172m in MADD002 (Figure 3). Zinc usually represents one of the final phases of mineralisation during which hydrothermal fluids are channelled through pre-existing structures, some of which may previously have hosted tin and copper mineralisation as suggested by the occasional anomalous tin and copper values within the zone.

Figure 2: Diamond Drill Hole Collar Positions on the Mont Agoma Tin in Soil Anomaly

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Figure 3: Section 1 Across MADD002, MADD007, MADD005 and MADD010A showing Surface Mineralisation over >200m.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

A further eight drill holes have been completed to date, with results expected in the coming months. The most recent drillholes have focused on testing mineralisation to the southeast and intersecting the "copper and tin" and "tin" zones at depth where visible cassiterite was identified in all deep holes (Figure 4). A significant 29m zone enriched in tin (identified from Niton XRF readings) and strong visible copper was identified at 137m downhole depth in drill hole MADD010A. Recent observations strongly support an increase in grade and width of the tin and copper zone at deeper levels. In addition, it appears that grades and widths of mineralisation increase to the southeast where the high-grade tin in soil anomaly continues for more than 500m.

Sampling has now been prioritised according to visible mineralisation with guidance from the Niton XRF to enable quicker results from the most prospective intervals and are in process of being sent to Lubumbashi for sample preparation prior to dispatch to ALS Global in Johannesburg.

Figure 4: Photos of Cassiterite (brown to pinkish mineral) and Sulphides in MADD011 (left) and MADD012 (right).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Drilling at Kalayi and Mont Agoma NW Prospects

Rome has commenced drilling at the Kalayi Prospect where artisanal miners have recovered cassiterite (tin) from a series of small-scale workings.

The tin in soil anomaly at the Kalayi Prospect has been defined over 2km (refer Figure 1). Channel samples collected previously from artisanal workings reported up to 1m at 11% tin ** within a broader 10m wide zone. Planned holes will target 250m of strike underlying the tin workings.

The first artisanal tin mining in the project area was carried out at the Mont Agoma NW Prospect (refer Figure 1). The surface workings were subsequently abandoned. Four holes covering 200m of strike length will test the tin mineral potential underlying these workings.

The Company currently has three diamond drill rigs on site with one rig dedicated to drilling the Kalayi and Mont Agoma NW Prospects.

Planned Soil Sampling

Infill soil sampling programmes have been planned to follow up on lower order tin in soil anomalies which, when combined with the priority anomalies, cover 5 km on the BNTP as shown in Figure 1.

All anomalies are on topographic highs and warrant further investigation as they have equal potential for new tin discoveries.

Collar Data of Completed Holes

The collar data of the holes completed, are listed in Table 1. The collars have been sited using a handheld GPS and will be surveyed by a qualified surveyor at a later stage. The coordinate system used is UTM35SWGS84.

QP Statement

Dr Deon Vermaakt is a consultant of Rome Resources Ltd and qualified geologist and is a registered Professional Natural Scientist (Geological Science) with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP Reg. No. 400074/03). Dr Vermaakt is a qualified person (QP) under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Dr Vermaakt is satisfied that the results returned for the QAQC (8 blanks, 10 standards and 9 duplicate samples) samples which were inserted at regular intervals throughout the samples reported grades which were well within acceptable ranges as per industry standard.

About Rome Resources

Rome Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that has entered into two option agreements to acquire 51% direct and indirect interests in two contiguous properties situated in the Walikale District of the North Kivu Province in eastern DRC, which are collectively referred to as the "Bisie North Tin Project". Rome intends to fund exploration on the project up to the completion of a definitive feasibility study.

Annexure 1

Table 1: Drill Hole Details at the Mont Agoma Prospect

Hole ID Easting Northing RL (m) Azi ° Dip ° EOH

(m) MADD001 578764 9891547 852 230 -60 254.5 MADD002 578733 9891586 847 230 -60 279.0 MADD003 578755 9891675 842 230 -60 116.5 MADD004 578816 9891590 843 230 -60 27.0 MADD005 578783 9891627 837 230 -60 300.0 MADD006 578678 9891608 855 230 -60 87.0 MADD007 578729 9891598 854 50 -50 225.0 MADD008 578691 9891751 827 230 -60 222.0 MADD009 578856 9891560 824 230 -60 150.0 MADD004A 578815 9891590 843 230 -60 16.,0 MADD010 578825 9891676 805 230 -60 48.0 MADD010A 578824 9891676 805 230 -60 223.5 MADD011 578796 9891712 827 230 -60 148.0 MADD012 578758 9891748 818 230 -60 160.0

Table 2: Significant Mineral Intercepts at the Mont Agoma Prospect (0.1% cut-off grade for Sn, 0.5% cut-off grade for Zn & Cu; 3m maximum internal waste)

Hole No From To Interval Sn Cu Zn Pb MADD001 1.85 4.1 2.25 0.21 8 9 1 0.12 35 39.1 4.1 0.35 76.9 158.5 81.6 2.68 Including 95 149 54 3.35 163 219 56 1.67 225 227 2 1.28 226 227 1 0.12 MADD002 1 3 2 0.13 36 40.4 4.4 1.03 46 47 1 1.30 77.5 167.5 90 4.17 Including 129.4 160 30.6 7.28 131.5 133 1.5 0.19 172 238 66 2.31 216 217 1 0.13 MADD003 0 12 12 1.23 0 13 13 0.21 16 18 2 1.04 19 20 1 0.11 33 36.5 3.5 1.03 52 53 1 0.13 59 67 8 0.73 64 65.5 1.5 0.17 68.5 70 1.5 0.20 74.5 79 4.5 0.16 82 87.65 5.65 1.24 1.69 1.99 83 87.65 4.65 0.12 93.3 95 1.7 0.37 93.3 101.5 8.2 1.89 95 101.5 6.5 1.03 100 101.5 1.5 0.16 105 106.5 1.5 1.20 MADD004 5.75 17 11.25 0.51 Including 2.25 1.06 22.5 24 1.5 0.32

** Grades reported by ALS Global laboratory in Johannesburg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165196