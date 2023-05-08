Kenzie Academy From Southern New Hampshire University Announces Partnership With Taro, a Tech Coaching Platform

The partnership will help Kenzie alumni expand their networks and level up in their careers.

The partnership will help alumni advance their careers in tech, provide valuable insight within the software engineering and tech fields, and offer a discount on a premium membership.

Taro will work with Kenzie Academy to provide guest speakers from the tech industry and assist alums who want to build their networks with industry experts from top-level companies.

Taro members get access to insider advice on how to get promoted at their company, detailed data on compensation, invitations to exclusive networking events, and so much more for their career advancement.

"We conducted an alumni survey asking alums what they wanted. One of the top responses was resources that would help them grow. By offering a partnership with and discount to Taro, our graduates will have the ability to access resources that will help them grow into future mid-level and senior-level positions. It also will allow them to build their professional network with the tech industry across the country." - Matt Cummings, Kenzie Academy Assistant Vice President of Community and Alumni Engagement.

"Our goal with Taro is to provide members with access to high-quality frameworks and people, focused on career success. Thousands of engineers across the world use Taro to quickly learn from tech veterans at the world's best companies. Our partnership with Kenzie allows us to provide Taro's community platform to an ambitious group of engineers for dramatically faster growth." - Rahul Pandey, Cofounder and CEO of Taro.

The Taro community also focuses on the non-coding parts of the job with content and Q&As from leaders at top tech companies, organized by level and company. The goal for this partnership is faster career growth for junior software engineers, including improved onboarding, a promotion, and pay increases.

To learn more about Kenzie Academy, visit kenzie.snhu.edu.

About Kenzie Academy

Kenzie Academy is a set of certificate programs from Southern New Hampshire University in tech areas, including software engineering, UX design, full-stack web development, and cybersecurity. Kenzie Academy programs provide equitable access to technical education, career-readiness training, and job opportunities to help people, from any background, transform their lives through tech. With Kenzie Academy, learners can prepare for the future of work and employers can connect with diverse tech talent that meets their workforce needs.

About Taro

Taro is a premium membership for ambitious software engineers. Taro members get access to insider advice on how to get promoted at their company, frameworks to identify and accomplish impactful work, and invitations to exclusive networking events.

Taro was founded by two Tech Leads from Meta and Robinhood with extensive teaching experience as a Stanford lecturer and running a career-focused YouTube channel. Taro is a Y Combinator company headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

