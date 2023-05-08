Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2023) - This year SheaMoisture goes bigger and better with year two of The Dream Fund, supporting Black female entrepreneurs to unlock their next big move for their business while creating impact for Black Communities in Canada.





In 2023, SheaMoisture deepens this commitment to empower Black female-identifying entrepreneurs with a more robust program that couples a grant with personalized business coaching, mentoring and access to networking opportunities. In partnership with The Diversity Agency, The Dream Fund Grant will provide five (5) female Black entrepreneurs a $10,000 grant each (for a total of $50,000) and access to individualized business coaching to address their business needs.

The personal support incorporated alongside this year's financial grant reflects SheaMoisture's sustained commitment to not only celebrating Black women, but also focusing on the specific needs of Black female entrepreneurs, in honour of the entrepreneurial roots of the brand, anchored in Sophie Tucker's legacy.

Maureen Kitheka, Brand Manager - SheaMoisture Canada who's been at the helm of deepening the fund's impact, shares her enthusiasm for the increased commitment SheaMoisture is making to impact the lives of the winners:

"SheaMoisture has always trailblazed a path to celebrate, serve, and elevate the Black woman and her community. As a leading champion of equity to achieve equality in the pursuit of true freedom for the Black community, our commitment to investing in and empowering Black female entrepreneurs is in recognition of the role that they play in wealth creation in Black Canadian communities. In 2023, we are celebrating the richness of Black businesses and unlocking the dreams of the 5 selected business owners by not only investing financially but coming along in their journey as they scale their businesses."

SheaMoisture is thrilled to partner with The Diversity Agency again this year as the two work together in making a deeper impact in the lives of the winning Black female entrepreneurs.

"Providing a grant is one thing, combining it with coaching and mentorship is what separates The Dream Fund from others and is the key to success for the winners. I'm thrilled to be working with SheaMoisture again," says Andria Barrett, founder of The Diversity Agency.

Interested applicants can submit their written and video applications for The Dream Fund Grant until June 23, 2023, detailing what makes their business unique and how they are situated to support growth in their Black communities. Selection of winners will be via a panel of Black business experts curated by the Diversity Agency and a community voting process. SheaMoisture stands by its mission to overserve the underserved Black women everywhere as they pursue their dreams and embrace new possibilities.

