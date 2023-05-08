Channel leaders recognized for driving success for partners and customers, furthering channel excellence

IRONSCALES, the leading enterprise cloud email security platform combining AI and human insights to protect more than 10,000 global organizations, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Chantelle Benesh, Sr. Director of Field Marketing, and Jennifer Lee, Channel Business Manager, to the Women of the Channel list for 2023. Every year, CRN recognizes women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision are leaving a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry.

The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking, and leadership to bear in a variety of roles and responsibilities, but all are turning their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

"We are ecstatic to announce this year's honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they've accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next."

Chantelle Benesh has over 20 years of experience delivering ROI-driven digital, content, brand, and field marketing strategies for global sales and marketing teams. As the Head of Global Field Marketing at IRONSCALES, she leads a team of field and event marketers who were instrumental in the creation and roll-out of the new IRONSCALES Partner Program, which launched in January 2023. Chantelle's passions include building relationships, networking, and helping partners build effective go-to-market strategies.

Jennifer Lee brings more than 20 years of experience driving joint sales within the channel partner community. As a Channel Business Manager at IRONSCALES, she is responsible for the strategy and execution of the IRONSCALES Partner Program as it continues to expand nationally. Jennifer is passionate about empowering women in the cybersecurity industry, and dedicates her time to mentoring other women as they embark on careers in the field. Jennifer also volunteers her time as a mentor at the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado Boulder.

"We are extremely proud of the work that Chantelle and Jennifer have done over the past year in order to deliver on IRONSCALES' channel-first philosophy, and drive real, significant value for our partners," said Mark Fitzmaurice, SVP of Global Channel Sales at IRONSCALES. "This recognition speaks volumes to their exceptional talents and tireless work ethics, and is a testament to IRONSCALES' continued commitment to serving our channel partners. We are beyond proud to have Chantelle and Jennifer on the IRONSCALES team."

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 8 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is the leading cloud email security platform for the enterprise and the industry's only solution that uses AI and human insights (HI) to stop advanced phishing. Its award-winning, self-learning platform continuously detects and remediates attacks like BEC, ATO, and VIP impersonation that bypass traditional security solutions. Powerful, simple, and adaptive, IRONSCALES helps enterprises reduce risk, boost security team efficiency, and increase cybersecurity awareness. IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and is proud to support more than 10,000 global enterprises. Visit http://www.ironscales.com or @IRONSCALES to learn more.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

