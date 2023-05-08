Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list UGOLD Inc. (UGOLD) on May 9, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the UGOLD/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 7:00 UTC on May 9, 2023.

As a stablecoin backed by gold, UGOLD Inc. (UGOLD) provides an easy way to invest in gold, which can be purchased by fractionating it into its decimal parts. The UGOLD token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on May 9, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing UGOLD Inc.

UGOLD Inc. American corporation was registered in the city of Las Vegas in the jurisdiction of the state of Nevada, the leading state for gold mining in the United States. The corporation was created by like-minded people who have devoted more than 20 years to business based on this noble metal.

The activities of the corporation are divided into areas including investments in the acquisition and development of gold deposits, mining and production of gold, production of gold products, buying and selling gold, creation of various financial instruments based on gold and their use in various financial and banking operations, creation and release of digital assets based on gold.

UGOLD Inc. operates all over the world, where the knowledge and experience of its team may serve the interests of its shareholders and customers.

About UGOLD Token

Based on the Agreement with the Association of Jewelers of Uzbekistan, the country that ranks fourth in the world in terms of gold reserves and one of the top ten gold mining companies, UGOLD Inc. issued a stablecoin UGOLD backed by gold at the rate of one token is equal to one ounce of gold.

Due to the fact that a digital token, unlike the metal itself, is easy to divide. it can be purchased by fractionating it into its decimal parts. Each investor, purchasing UGOLD tokens, receives an equal amount of gold on their account based on the market value at the date of purchase. Like this noble metal, the token has the same liquidity and can be sold at any time with the transfer of funds to the specified details.

At the same time, the owner of the token may also require the direct delivery of gold, the corresponding amount in the form of bars or coins, with payment of transport costs to the specified address. Delivery is carried out by specialized services, or at the request of the owner by specialized mail with appropriate insurance.

UGOLD token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on May 9, 2023, investors who are interested in UGOLD Inc. can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

