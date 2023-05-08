

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Casualties were reported in a fresh wave of missile and drone attacks carried out by Russian forces across Ukraine since Sunday night.



At least one person was killed in the port cit of Oedsa, while five people were injured in capital Kyiv.



Other targeted cities iunclude Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa and Mykolaiv.



'Around midnight, the Russian occupiers attacked Odesa Oblast with Tu-22M3 long-range bombers. A total of eight missiles were launched from the area of Cape Tarkhankut (occupied Crimea). Some of the missiles did not reach their targets,' the Ukrainian air force said in a statement.



'A guard at the warehouse where an enemy missile hit was killed. His body was found under the rubble,' the spokesman for the head of the regional military administration wrote on Telegram.



Russia launched 61 air strikes and 52 long range missiles aimed at troop positions and populated areas, according to the Ukrainian military.



Ukraine claimed that it repeled the Russian attacks, and downed a most-modern hypersonic weapon.



Meanwhile, the head of the annexed eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk announced that it exported the first grain shipment from the port of Mariupol.



