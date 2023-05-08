Fairfax County, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2023) - Earlier today, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Dev Technology Group, an information technology services company delivering mission-critical applications and systems to the federal government, will invest $366,000 to expand in Fairfax County. Due to a substantial increase in demand for its services, the company is investing in 10,000 square feet of new office space to accommodate additional IT and software personnel. The project will create 90 new jobs.

"As a federal contractor, Dev Technology has selected to continue its growth in Fairfax County due to the proximity of clients and access to highly skilled employees, including veterans," said Kendall Holbrook, CEO of Dev Technology. "In addition, Northern Virginia is a diverse and inclusive community that allows us to attract and retain people of all backgrounds, which ultimately makes our company stronger and more resilient."

Founded in 1998, Dev Technology Group delivers information technology services and solutions that enable government missions. The company's work supports multiple agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Army National Guard, Army Corps of Engineers, Defense's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office, the United States Geological Survey, DARPA, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and others. Dev Technology specializes in full stack Agile development and DevSecOps, cloud native solutions, IT and legacy modernization and migration, data management and analytics, artificial intelligence/machine learning, low code/no code and rapid delivery, and biometrics and identity management.

"Congratulations to Dev Technology Group on their office expansion in Fairfax County," said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA). "We applaud Dev Technology for their investment and plan of hiring 90 new information technology and software employees."

Dev Technology has been named a Washington Post Top Workplace for the past 9 consecutive years, a Top Workplaces USA recipient for the past two years since the inception of the program, and an AnitaB.org Top Company for Women Technologists in 2021 and 2022. Dev Technology has a robust Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) strategy which is focused on ensuring a respectful, inclusive, safe work culture and environment through improving the recruitment, hiring, promotion, and retention of a workforce that represents the United States, building and sustaining an inclusive work culture, and increasing opportunities for veterans, underrepresented minorities, women, and people with disabilities. Dev Technology supports several community organizations through their DevGivesBack program, including Cornerstones, After-School All-Stars, and Northern Virginia Family Services.

"Thank you to Dev Technology for choosing to continue to grow right here in Fairfax County," said Jeffrey C. McKay, Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. "I'm proud of all the work we have done as a community to keep Fairfax County the kind of diverse and vibrant community that fosters this kind of economic growth."

Fairfax County Economic Development Authority collaborated with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) to secure the project for Fairfax County and Virginia. VEDP will support Dev Technology's job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies.

"Dev Technology Group is a Virginia success story that bolsters our booming IT industry while providing critical services for the government and 21st-century jobs for civilians and veterans," said Governor Glenn Youngkin. "We are proud to see a longstanding corporate partner benefit from the Commonwealth's diverse, world-class technology talent that catalyzes growth."

About Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA)

FCEDA promotes Fairfax County as one of the world's top locations for business and talent, and offers site location and business development assistance, and connections with county and state government agencies, to help companies locate and expand in Fairfax County. FCEDA is headquartered in Tysons, Fairfax County's largest business district, and maintains offices in key global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul, and Tel Aviv. For more information about FCEDA, visit www.fairfaxcountyeda.org, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

