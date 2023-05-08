Reveal Lasers Announces Acquisition of Med Rep Meeting

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2023 / Reveal Lasers, a leader in energy-based technology for medical and aesthetic procedures, announced today the acquisition of Med Rep Meeting, a startup company that arranges meetings for medical representatives in industries including medical aesthetics. This acquisition will allow Med Rep Meeting to act as the inside-sales team for Reveal Lasers, enhancing the efficiency and productivity of Reveal Lasers' sales reps in the field.

Mike Russo, VP of Business Development of Reveal Lasers, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Med Rep Meeting to the Reveal Lasers team. This acquisition is a significant step in our growth strategy, and we are confident that the expertise and experience of the Med Rep Meeting team will be a tremendous asset to our organization."

The medical device market was valued at approximately $186.5 billion USD in 2021, attracting a surge of medical representatives to meet the demand. Given their busy schedules, time management is crucial to their work, making it challenging to schedule and follow up on crucial meetings, thus, Med Rep Meeting was created. With the recent acquisition, Med Rep Meeting has become a part of Reveal Lasers, collaborating with the company's sales team to promote growth and broaden its customer base. Med Rep Meeting's proficiency in cold calling and appointment setting will be utilized by Reveal Lasers to penetrate the global market further and provide physicians with unparalleled service.

"Med Rep Meeting was initially created to be a solution for busy medical device reps across the country that enabled them to cover more territory," said Peter Skidmore, CEO of Med Rep Meeting. "With this acquisition, we understood that 'all is won when all is one' and wanted to combine a high octane inside-sales force with a best-in-class laser company to reach new heights."

