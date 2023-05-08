Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2023
QPR Software Oyj: QPR Software Plc: Managements' Transactions (Allart)

OPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8 May 2023 at 6 pm EET

QPR Software Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.





Person subject to the notification requirement

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Eric Allart

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: QPR Software Oyj

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 31115/5/4

Reference number: 31120/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-05-03

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008668

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

(1): Volume: 11058 Unit price: 0.6602 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 11058 Volume weighted average price: 0.6602 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-05-05

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008668

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 147 Unit price: 0.65 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 147 Volume weighted average price: 0.65 EUR

_______________________________________________________


For further information:

Heikki Veijola

Chief Executive Officer

QPR Software Plc

Tel. +358 40 922 6029

About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

www.qpr.com



DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key medias

www.qpr.com


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
