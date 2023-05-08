Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Ganz große Kurschance zu Wochenbeginn? Hier könnte diese Woche richtig viel drin sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DHD8 | ISIN: SE0017768716 | Ticker-Symbol: BWJ1
Tradegate
08.05.23
17:32 Uhr
33,270 Euro
+0,340
+1,03 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
BOLIDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOLIDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,06033,28019:14
33,05033,27019:17
GlobeNewswire
08.05.2023 | 19:10
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Adjustment of warrants in Boliden AB due to extraordinary distribution

In connection with the extraordinary distribution paid out through a split
redemption procedure in Boliden AB, attached warrants with Boliden share (BOL)
as underlying will be recalculated. The recalculations will be effective as
from May 9, 2023. 

Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and
conditions for the warrants. 

Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1142075
Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.