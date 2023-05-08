Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Adjustment of warrants in Boliden AB due to extraordinary distribution

In connection with the extraordinary distribution paid out through a split redemption procedure in Boliden AB, attached warrants with Boliden share (BOL) as underlying will be recalculated. The recalculations will be effective as from May 9, 2023. Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and conditions for the warrants. Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1142075