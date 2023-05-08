Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2023) - Asset Lift Wealth Management, a leading provider of wealth management solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its new retirement planning services for conservative investors. The company aims to help individuals between the ages of 60-72 structure their assets in a way that will successfully preserve their lifestyle in retirement.

Retirees today are living longer than ever and without a pension they're at risk of running out of money in retirement due to poor investments, bear markets, inflation and rising healthcare costs among others. Asset Lift understands these serious challenges and is positioned to help folks simplify the complex world of retirement planning and make smart decisions that lead to a happy retirement.

Asset Lift has invested heavily in technology to level the playing field and make sophisticated asset management available to the masses. Using computer models and large amounts of data, the company helps investors simulate the outcome of different financial strategies and stress test each component of their investment plan before they actually make important decisions.





"We offer retirement plans, based on math and science, that help investors retire with minimal risk and maximum satisfaction regardless of geopolitical strife and economic downturns," said Eli Mitcham, CEO of Asset Lift Wealth Management. "Working with a professional who is a Fiduciary and truly has your best interest at heart can be transformational."

After helping their clients build a better retirement plan, Asset Lift continues to rely on technology to support each client's important financial goals with sophisticated asset management. The company uses computer algorithms that continually monitor each portfolio so clients know their money is receiving the care and attention it deserves. Each investment account includes recession models to help offset inflation, rising interest rates and provide hedges during bear markets to reduce risk and help clients sleep better at night.

Asset Lift Wealth Management is dedicated to helping hard working investors gain better peace of mind over their finances throughout retirement. If concerned and have questions about investments, the company is happy to help by offering a complimentary, no-obligation strategy call to receive un-biased feedback from a qualified professional.

