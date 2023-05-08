Dufry International AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
The Ordinary General Meeting of Dufry AG was held today in Basel, Switzerland. A total number of 86,519,332 shares was represented at the meeting, corresponding to 71.23% of the total share capital of Dufry AG. The shareholders resolved as follows1:
***
Disclaimer:
[1] All voting results expressed in this news release are in percent of the votes represented at the AGM for the respective agenda item. Detailed voting results in absolute numbers can be found in the minutes of the AGM, which will be made available on Dufry's website / General meetings / AGM 2023: https://www.dufry.com/en/AGM2023
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dufry International AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|www.dufry.com
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1626909
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1626909 08.05.2023 CET/CEST