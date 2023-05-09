Grupo Clarín S.A.: Grupo Clarin S.A. To Host Webcast Presentation To Discuss First Quarter 2023 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8 2023 / Grupo Clarín S.A. (BCBA:GCLA)(LSE:GCLA) will host a webcast presentation on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 11:00am Eastern Time (12:00pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Friday, May 12, 2023, after the markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ZWb06Fr7

The webcast presentation will also be available at https://ir.grupoclarin.com .

About the Company

Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in Digital and Printed Publications and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper -Diario Clarín- is one of the highest circulation newspapers and has the largest base of paid digital subscribers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography and age.

Investor Relations Contacts



In Buenos Aires: In London: In New York: Grupo Clarín S.A. Jasford IR Fig Corporate Communications Samantha Olivieri Alex Money Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton Tel: +54 11 4309 7104 Tel: +44 20 3289 5300 Tel: +1 917 691 4047 Email: investors@grupoclarin.com E-mail: alex@jasford.com Email: fig@fig.ooo

