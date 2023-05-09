Long Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2023) - Amenity Wealth, a financial advisory firm, announced the launch of its tax guidance program as part of its Four C's Process. This program will enable clients to optimize their tax efficiency and create a comprehensive financial plan to meet their goals. The company aims to address the challenges facing retirees and the uncertainties in the economic landscape, including geopolitical risks, threats to Social Security's solvency, and changes in interest rates.

"We want to empower our clients to achieve their long-term financial goals," says Boris Castillo, the founder of Amenity Wealth. "Our Four C's Process focuses on bringing your risk profile in line with your goals and creating a tax guidance strategy."

The era of low interest rates is over, which has forced people to reassess their risk profiles. Amenity Wealth's Four C's Process addresses this by starting with the goal and finding the most efficient way to achieve it, shifting the conversation from product to strategy.

"Your plan is like your fingerprint: it's unique," says Castillo. "What worked for your friends or family may be the worst option for you."

Amenity Wealth's tax guidance program will help clients create a customized financial plan that is unique to their situation. The company's goal is to ensure that each client understands why they are choosing one strategy over another, which bolsters their decision making and alleviates their uncertainty.

"We want our clients to know that just because they've lost, doesn't mean they're lost," says Castillo. "Successfully accomplishing a financial goal is a lot like following a weight loss regimen: slow and steady wins the race."

Amenity Wealth's tax guidance program is available to professionals in the Aerospace and Oil & Gas industries, but the company is branching out into other industries as well. The company offers a range of financial advisory services, including retirement planning, estate planning, risk management, and investment planning. Amenity Wealth's goal is to provide clients with a comprehensive financial plan that addresses their unique needs and goals.





For more information about Amenity Wealth's tax guidance program visit https://amenitywealth.com.

