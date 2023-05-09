

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The euro fell to nearly a 5-month low of 0.8712 against the pound, from a recent high of 0.8722.



Against the Swiss franc, the U.S. dollar and the yen, the euro dropped to 4-day lows of 0.9777, 1.0985 and 148.28 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.9787, 1.1003 and 148.67, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the euro slipped to near 5-week lows of 1.6199 and 1.7328 from recent highs of 1.6229 and 1.7364, respectively.



The euro slid to nearly a 3-week low of 1.4689 against the Canadian dollar, from a recent high of 1.4716.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.85 against the pound, 0.96 against the franc, 1.08 against the greenback, 145.00 against the yen, 1.58 against the aussie, 1.69 against the kiwi and 1.43 against the loonie.



