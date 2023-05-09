

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The pound dropped to a 4-day low of 1.1207 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 1.1221.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the pound slipped to 4-day lows of 1.2604 and 170.14 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2617 and 170.42, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.09 against the franc, 1.22 against the greenback and 164.00 against the yen.



