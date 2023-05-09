Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Ganz große Kurschance zu Wochenbeginn? Hier könnte diese Woche richtig viel drin sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MS9Y | ISIN: CA8443751059 | Ticker-Symbol: HOX
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
09.05.2023 | 07:02
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SouthGobi Resources Ltd.: SouthGobi Announces Resignation of Non-Executive Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SGQ)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") today announces that Mr. Gang Li ("Mr. Li") has tendered his resignation as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from May 8, 2023 due to other personal commitments. Mr. Li confirmed that he has no disagreement with the board of the Company (the "Board") or the senior management of the Company, and there is no matter relating to his resignation as a non-executive director that needs to be brought to the attention of the Company's shareholders.

The Board would like to express its most sincere gratitude to Mr. Li for his invaluable contributions during his tenure as the non-executive director.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Office: +852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong)
+1 604 762 6783 (Canada)
Email: info@southgobi.com
Website: www.southgobi.com

SOURCE: SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753650/SouthGobi-Announces-Resignation-of-Non-Executive-Director

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.