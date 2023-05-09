InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - May 9

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / The Company announces that on 05 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|05 May 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|2,770
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 53.6200
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 54.3600
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 54.1404
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,849,712 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550)
Schedle of Purchases
Shares purchased: 2,770 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 05 May 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
2,770
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 54.3600
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 53.6200
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 54.1404
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
05/05/2023
09:15:07
BST
72
53.6200
XLON
761412481718284
05/05/2023
09:51:55
BST
56
53.8200
XLON
761412481720427
05/05/2023
10:10:45
BST
98
53.7800
XLON
761412481721817
05/05/2023
10:34:04
BST
84
53.8400
XLON
761412481722934
05/05/2023
11:03:50
BST
72
53.7600
XLON
761412481724396
05/05/2023
11:38:26
BST
73
54.0000
XLON
761412481725976
05/05/2023
12:16:02
BST
99
54.1800
XLON
761412481727690
05/05/2023
13:01:58
BST
109
54.2800
XLON
761412481729574
05/05/2023
13:30:01
BST
78
54.2000
XLON
761412481731065
05/05/2023
13:32:47
BST
116
54.3000
XLON
761412481731577
05/05/2023
13:37:08
BST
94
54.2000
XLON
761412481731806
05/05/2023
13:49:59
BST
105
54.3600
XLON
761412481733189
05/05/2023
14:04:12
BST
32
54.2400
XLON
761412481734003
05/05/2023
14:04:12
BST
61
54.2400
XLON
761412481734002
05/05/2023
14:21:46
BST
82
54.2400
XLON
761412481735142
05/05/2023
14:28:11
BST
71
54.2200
XLON
761412481735503
05/05/2023
14:32:56
BST
86
54.1600
XLON
761412481736352
05/05/2023
14:35:14
BST
82
54.2000
XLON
761412481736703
05/05/2023
14:45:35
BST
39
54.2400
XLON
761412481738252
05/05/2023
14:45:35
BST
87
54.2400
XLON
761412481738253
05/05/2023
14:45:35
BST
93
54.2400
XLON
761412481738256
05/05/2023
14:54:41
BST
71
54.1800
XLON
761412481739523
05/05/2023
15:02:27
BST
72
54.3000
XLON
761412481740604
05/05/2023
15:03:35
BST
8
54.2600
XLON
761412481740733
05/05/2023
15:03:35
BST
27
54.2600
XLON
761412481740732
05/05/2023
15:03:35
BST
40
54.2600
XLON
761412481740734
05/05/2023
15:10:34
BST
73
54.2200
XLON
761412481741566
05/05/2023
15:16:24
BST
97
54.2000
XLON
761412481742408
05/05/2023
15:25:44
BST
85
54.1200
XLON
761412481743407
05/05/2023
15:39:03
BST
83
54.1400
XLON
761412481745135
05/05/2023
15:43:19
BST
74
54.0600
XLON
761412481745675
05/05/2023
15:54:40
BST
117
54.0600
XLON
761412481747022
05/05/2023
16:03:28
BST
9
54.1400
XLON
761412481748241
05/05/2023
16:03:28
BST
64
54.1400
XLON
761412481748242
05/05/2023
16:09:04
BST
85
54.1800
XLON
761412481749172
05/05/2023
16:23:59
BST
95
54.1800
XLON
761412481751432
05/05/2023
16:27:46
BST
1
54.2200
XLON
761412481752317
05/05/2023
16:27:46
BST
44
54.2200
XLON
761412481752318
05/05/2023
16:29:57
BST
36
54.2200
XLON
761412481752903
