InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - May 9

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / The Company announces that on 05 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 05 May 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,770 Lowest price paid per share: £ 53.6200 Highest price paid per share: £ 54.3600 Average price paid per share: £ 54.1404

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,849,712 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550)

Schedle of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,770 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 05 May 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 2,770 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 54.3600 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 53.6200 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 54.1404

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 05/05/2023 09:15:07 BST 72 53.6200 XLON 761412481718284 05/05/2023 09:51:55 BST 56 53.8200 XLON 761412481720427 05/05/2023 10:10:45 BST 98 53.7800 XLON 761412481721817 05/05/2023 10:34:04 BST 84 53.8400 XLON 761412481722934 05/05/2023 11:03:50 BST 72 53.7600 XLON 761412481724396 05/05/2023 11:38:26 BST 73 54.0000 XLON 761412481725976 05/05/2023 12:16:02 BST 99 54.1800 XLON 761412481727690 05/05/2023 13:01:58 BST 109 54.2800 XLON 761412481729574 05/05/2023 13:30:01 BST 78 54.2000 XLON 761412481731065 05/05/2023 13:32:47 BST 116 54.3000 XLON 761412481731577 05/05/2023 13:37:08 BST 94 54.2000 XLON 761412481731806 05/05/2023 13:49:59 BST 105 54.3600 XLON 761412481733189 05/05/2023 14:04:12 BST 32 54.2400 XLON 761412481734003 05/05/2023 14:04:12 BST 61 54.2400 XLON 761412481734002 05/05/2023 14:21:46 BST 82 54.2400 XLON 761412481735142 05/05/2023 14:28:11 BST 71 54.2200 XLON 761412481735503 05/05/2023 14:32:56 BST 86 54.1600 XLON 761412481736352 05/05/2023 14:35:14 BST 82 54.2000 XLON 761412481736703 05/05/2023 14:45:35 BST 39 54.2400 XLON 761412481738252 05/05/2023 14:45:35 BST 87 54.2400 XLON 761412481738253 05/05/2023 14:45:35 BST 93 54.2400 XLON 761412481738256 05/05/2023 14:54:41 BST 71 54.1800 XLON 761412481739523 05/05/2023 15:02:27 BST 72 54.3000 XLON 761412481740604 05/05/2023 15:03:35 BST 8 54.2600 XLON 761412481740733 05/05/2023 15:03:35 BST 27 54.2600 XLON 761412481740732 05/05/2023 15:03:35 BST 40 54.2600 XLON 761412481740734 05/05/2023 15:10:34 BST 73 54.2200 XLON 761412481741566 05/05/2023 15:16:24 BST 97 54.2000 XLON 761412481742408 05/05/2023 15:25:44 BST 85 54.1200 XLON 761412481743407 05/05/2023 15:39:03 BST 83 54.1400 XLON 761412481745135 05/05/2023 15:43:19 BST 74 54.0600 XLON 761412481745675 05/05/2023 15:54:40 BST 117 54.0600 XLON 761412481747022 05/05/2023 16:03:28 BST 9 54.1400 XLON 761412481748241 05/05/2023 16:03:28 BST 64 54.1400 XLON 761412481748242 05/05/2023 16:09:04 BST 85 54.1800 XLON 761412481749172 05/05/2023 16:23:59 BST 95 54.1800 XLON 761412481751432 05/05/2023 16:27:46 BST 1 54.2200 XLON 761412481752317 05/05/2023 16:27:46 BST 44 54.2200 XLON 761412481752318 05/05/2023 16:29:57 BST 36 54.2200 XLON 761412481752903

