Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Das wollen wir auf keinen Fall verpassen! - Wo man jetzt handeln sollte…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PA4R | ISIN: GB00BHJYC057 | Ticker-Symbol: IC1H
Tradegate
08.05.23
09:31 Uhr
63,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,5063,5009:41
62,5063,0009:41
ACCESSWIRE
09.05.2023 | 08:02
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - May 9

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / The Company announces that on 05 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:05 May 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:2,770
Lowest price paid per share:£ 53.6200
Highest price paid per share:£ 54.3600
Average price paid per share:£ 54.1404

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,849,712 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550)

Schedle of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,770 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 05 May 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

2,770

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 54.3600

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 53.6200

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 54.1404

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

05/05/2023

09:15:07

BST

72

53.6200

XLON

761412481718284

05/05/2023

09:51:55

BST

56

53.8200

XLON

761412481720427

05/05/2023

10:10:45

BST

98

53.7800

XLON

761412481721817

05/05/2023

10:34:04

BST

84

53.8400

XLON

761412481722934

05/05/2023

11:03:50

BST

72

53.7600

XLON

761412481724396

05/05/2023

11:38:26

BST

73

54.0000

XLON

761412481725976

05/05/2023

12:16:02

BST

99

54.1800

XLON

761412481727690

05/05/2023

13:01:58

BST

109

54.2800

XLON

761412481729574

05/05/2023

13:30:01

BST

78

54.2000

XLON

761412481731065

05/05/2023

13:32:47

BST

116

54.3000

XLON

761412481731577

05/05/2023

13:37:08

BST

94

54.2000

XLON

761412481731806

05/05/2023

13:49:59

BST

105

54.3600

XLON

761412481733189

05/05/2023

14:04:12

BST

32

54.2400

XLON

761412481734003

05/05/2023

14:04:12

BST

61

54.2400

XLON

761412481734002

05/05/2023

14:21:46

BST

82

54.2400

XLON

761412481735142

05/05/2023

14:28:11

BST

71

54.2200

XLON

761412481735503

05/05/2023

14:32:56

BST

86

54.1600

XLON

761412481736352

05/05/2023

14:35:14

BST

82

54.2000

XLON

761412481736703

05/05/2023

14:45:35

BST

39

54.2400

XLON

761412481738252

05/05/2023

14:45:35

BST

87

54.2400

XLON

761412481738253

05/05/2023

14:45:35

BST

93

54.2400

XLON

761412481738256

05/05/2023

14:54:41

BST

71

54.1800

XLON

761412481739523

05/05/2023

15:02:27

BST

72

54.3000

XLON

761412481740604

05/05/2023

15:03:35

BST

8

54.2600

XLON

761412481740733

05/05/2023

15:03:35

BST

27

54.2600

XLON

761412481740732

05/05/2023

15:03:35

BST

40

54.2600

XLON

761412481740734

05/05/2023

15:10:34

BST

73

54.2200

XLON

761412481741566

05/05/2023

15:16:24

BST

97

54.2000

XLON

761412481742408

05/05/2023

15:25:44

BST

85

54.1200

XLON

761412481743407

05/05/2023

15:39:03

BST

83

54.1400

XLON

761412481745135

05/05/2023

15:43:19

BST

74

54.0600

XLON

761412481745675

05/05/2023

15:54:40

BST

117

54.0600

XLON

761412481747022

05/05/2023

16:03:28

BST

9

54.1400

XLON

761412481748241

05/05/2023

16:03:28

BST

64

54.1400

XLON

761412481748242

05/05/2023

16:09:04

BST

85

54.1800

XLON

761412481749172

05/05/2023

16:23:59

BST

95

54.1800

XLON

761412481751432

05/05/2023

16:27:46

BST

1

54.2200

XLON

761412481752317

05/05/2023

16:27:46

BST

44

54.2200

XLON

761412481752318

05/05/2023

16:29:57

BST

36

54.2200

XLON

761412481752903

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753648/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--May-9

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.