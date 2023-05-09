Circularity, Sustainability, and New Breed of PIM Lead the Way at Industry-Leading Product Information Management Event

inriver, the leading software company powering the entire product journey with revenue-driving product information management (PIM) across every customer touchpoint, today unveiled a significant new product innovation and showcased leading brand partners at PIMpoint Europe 2023, its annual conference and the world's largest product information management event.

This year's event is highlighted by inriver's new breed of PIM, an evolution of traditional product information management solutions. As a result of this new breed of PIM, inriver announced continued product innovation to the inriver PIM platform, including ChatGPT functionality to create efficiencies for augmenting product data, and further showcased the power of its now-available syndication capabilities. These innovations have allowed inriver to deliver even more operational efficiency, built-in digital shelf analytics, expanded sales opportunities, and greater sustainability benefits.

"We face unprecedented demand for more sustainability from brands, retailers, and manufacturers as a result of our increasingly circular economy. PIMpoint Europe 2023 comes at such a pivotal moment for our community," said Niels Stenfeldt, inriver CEO. "As the world prepares for the European Union's new Digital Product Passport initiative, the new breed of PIM turns global demands for supply chain transparency into new growth drivers for manufacturing companies. There is no better time to welcome our peers across so many industries for meaningful conversations for the future."

Joining inriver are customer and partner showcases led by leading brands such as Michelin, Victorinox, Öob, Fluidra and more. These brands represent world-class PIM users that inriver helps create, enrich, and syndicate product information across a variety of channels and marketplaces.

Another brand, and inriver customer appearing at PIMpoint is Lantmännen, Northern Europe's leader in agriculture, machinery, bioenergy and food products. Owned by 18,000 Swedish farmers and with 10,000 employees, Lantmännen has operations in over 20 countries and an annual revenue of approximately SEK 60 billion.

"Lantmännen has a long-term approach to farming, taking an active role in creating more sustainable energy and food supply. We take responsibility from field to fork and focus on issues that are of importance for sustainable, profitable, and thriving farming," said Håkan Jägbrink, Platform Manager for the IT Commercial Backbone at Lantmännen. "As we are building a sustainable value chain across multiple companies and industries, Lantmännen requires our product data to be complete and accurate. The inriver PIM solution allows us to connect the data across people, processes, and our metadata structure for our 7 different companies. The inriver PIM's flexible, elastic data model powers our product journey to drive efficiencies and cost reductons. Further, inriver is developing in exactly the right direction for our upcoming requirements."

In addition to product innovations, brand, and partner showcases, inriver also announced the recipients of the 2022 inriver awards. The awards highlight organizations and individuals leading the industry and driving change in digital commerce and product information management. PIMpoint Europe Award winners:

2022 Alliance Ambassador of the Year, Global Salesforce

2022 Alliance Partner of the Year, Global Bynder

2022 Customer of the Year, EMEA Fluidra

2022 Customer Ambassador of the Year, EMEA Christopher Klumpp, Victorinox

2022 Partner of the Year, EMEA Nexer

2022 Partner Project of the Year, EMEA Nexer for Lantmännen

2022 Community Ambassador of the Year, Global Mark Stuart-Walker, Luceco plc

"This has been a truly awe-inspiring year for the PIM community and the recipients of the 2022 inriver awards are not only being recognized for industry-leading PIM use cases, projects, and innovation but for their dedication to collaboration and business transformation," said Brooke Cunningham, Chief Marketing Officer, inriver. "This year's winning customers are leading from the front with their product information strategies, and these partners are committed to helping our joint customers power their entire product journeys. On behalf of the inriver leadership team, I want to thank each and every award recipient for their contribution to driving successful business outcomes."

PIMpoint is made possible by the inriver valued partner ecosystem and the role it plays in delivering impactful customer stories, including the PIMpoint 2023 Global sponsors Optimizely and Nexer, as well as Europe sponsors Bynder, Delaware, Digizuite, Lengoo, Transperfect, Aprimo, Diamir Consulting, FotoWare, Geta, Immeo, Tietoevry, Etac, Avensia, ChannelEngine, Cypoint Inspire AB, Mad Max Consulting, Priint, and Xsarus.

In addition to customer and partner momentum in the Nordics market, inriver continues to invest in leadership and talent to support its local workforce. Ulrica Falkenberg has recently been appointed as Chief People and Culture Officer for the company based in Stockholm. An accomplished executive and Swedish national, Falkenberg most recently served as CHRO at Trustly, a digital payments company, and has served as an executive at Alumni Harvey Nash, an Executive Talent firm, as well as Max Mara Fashion Group.

About inriver

inriver powers the entire product journey at every touchpoint. The inriver configurable PIM solution, with built-in digital shelf analytics and integration capabilities, connects to your digital ecosystem with flexibility and ease, so it grows as your company grows. With more demands on product data than ever before, B2B and B2C enterprises need a PIM solution that supports the entire product cycle, from sourcing to decommissioning and every stage in between.

inriver helps brands, manufacturers, and retailers turn product information into strategic assets, maximizing profitability at every touchpoint for 1,600+ global brands. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, and with offices worldwide, inriver has a team of over 375 people ready to strengthen your product journey. For more information, visit inriver.com.

