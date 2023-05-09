Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.05.2023
WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Frankfurt
09.05.23
08:04 Uhr
1,386 Euro
+0,003
+0,22 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1,4001,43509:45
09.05.2023 | 08:06
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 5

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 16 December 2022, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through Liberum Capital Limited.

Date of Purchase5 May 2023
Number of ordinary shares purchased199,681
Weighted average price paid (p)121.333
Highest price paid (p)121.60
Lowest price paid (p)120.20

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 39,165,699 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 711,464,380. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 5 May 2023 is 711,464,380. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup:

Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354		Contacts at Brunswick PR:

Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959
Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:

Nicholas How / John Fishley / William Hall
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 		Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:

James Agnew / Jonathan Hardy / Jack Wood
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: Liberum Capital Limited

Intermediary Code: RINFGB21XXX

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by Liberum Capital Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

VenueWeighted average price (pence per share)Aggregated volume
XLON121.32122,816
BATE121.2821,842
CHIX121.3738,594
TRQX121.3916,429

Individual transactions:

Transaction TimeVolumePrice(GBp)Venue
08:03:192554121.4BATE
08:03:191495121.2XLON
08:03:191332121XLON
08:03:191198121XLON
08:03:19900121.2XLON
08:03:19235121.2XLON
08:06:402807121.5CHIX
08:07:153631121.4XLON
08:07:282475121BATE
08:07:28474121BATE
08:10:543458121.2XLON
10:49:30486121.6CHIX
11:44:194053121.6XLON
11:44:193006121.6CHIX
11:44:192985121.6BATE
11:44:192732121.6TRQX
11:44:192542121.6TRQX
11:44:192466121.6CHIX
11:44:192342121.6XLON
11:44:191769121.6CHIX
11:44:19919121.6CHIX
11:44:19900121.6XLON
11:44:19214121.6TRQX
11:44:19206121.6XLON
12:06:4522712121.5XLON
12:06:4521814121.6XLON
12:06:454178121.4XLON
12:06:452657121.4TRQX
12:06:451800121.4XLON
12:06:451608121.6BATE
12:06:451461121.6BATE
12:06:45829121.6BATE
12:07:163001121.2CHIX
12:07:161800121.2CHIX
12:07:161140121.2CHIX
12:07:16900121.2CHIX
12:07:16900121.2CHIX
12:07:16288121.2CHIX
12:07:48 1750121.1BATE
12:07:48953121.2BATE
12:12:033045121.2XLON
12:12:032374121.2XLON
12:21:564121.2CHIX
12:24:102711121.3CHIX
13:10:101817120.8CHIX
13:10:10900120.8CHIX
13:10:10200120.8CHIX
13:17:031800120.9XLON
13:17:03535120.9XLON
13:42:37952120.7TRQX
13:42:37900120.7TRQX
13:42:37456120.7TRQX
13:42:37226120.7TRQX
13:45:20782120.2BATE
13:47:103162120.4XLON
13:47:10116120.6XLON
13:47:113801120.6XLON
13:48:142386120.9XLON
13:48:162197120.9XLON
13:48:172211120.9XLON
13:49:10900121CHIX
13:49:10900121CHIX
13:49:10758121CHIX
13:49:10106121CHIX
14:00:13747120.7BATE
14:08:331853120.7BATE
14:11:171800121XLON
14:11:17900121XLON
14:11:17900121XLON
14:11:17900121XLON
14:11:17900121XLON
14:11:17233121XLON
14:14:582340121.2XLON
14:32:204260121.3XLON
14:32:202868121.6CHIX
14:32:203121.3XLON
14:43:372914121.4TRQX
14:48:057395121.3XLON
14:48:202714121.3CHIX
14:48:201429121.3XLON
14:54:081749121.3XLON
14:54:081555121.3XLON
14:54:081215121.3XLON
14:54:08245121.3XLON
15:07:201800121.5XLON
15:07:20585121.5XLON
15:07:20251121.5XLON
15:57:153371121.6BATE
15:57:152714121.6CHIX
15:57:152520121.6CHIX
15:57:152403121.6TRQX
15:57:152371121.6XLON
15:57:15414121.6TRQX
15:57:15104121.6XLON
15:57:1519121.6TRQX
© 2023 PR Newswire
