Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Das wollen wir auf keinen Fall verpassen! - Wo man jetzt handeln sollte…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
09.05.23
08:04 Uhr
1,028 Euro
+0,010
+0,98 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0281,06009:53
Dow Jones News
09.05.2023 | 08:31
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 09-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

9 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 8 May 2023 it purchased a total of 80,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin 
                            80,000 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            EUR1.0400 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0300 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0386

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 680,267,171 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,092      1.0300        XDUB     08:17:15      00027687704TRDU1 
1,356      1.0380        XDUB     08:29:34      00027687729TRDU1 
1,277      1.0380        XDUB     08:31:11      00027687730TRDU1 
1,148      1.0380        XDUB     08:38:56      00027687734TRDU1 
1,058      1.0380        XDUB     08:46:11      00027687736TRDU1 
306       1.0380        XDUB     08:46:11      00027687737TRDU1 
1,150      1.0380        XDUB     08:54:59      00027687812TRDU1 
53        1.0380        XDUB     09:02:44      00027687895TRDU1 
1,136      1.0380        XDUB     09:03:11      00027687902TRDU1 
540       1.0400        XDUB     09:16:29      00027687936TRDU1 
588       1.0400        XDUB     09:16:29      00027687937TRDU1 
1,347      1.0400        XDUB     09:19:29      00027687950TRDU1 
64        1.0400        XDUB     09:29:35      00027688017TRDU1 
796       1.0400        XDUB     09:29:35      00027688018TRDU1 
2,342      1.0400        XDUB     11:13:15      00027688645TRDU1 
1,265      1.0400        XDUB     11:13:15      00027688646TRDU1 
782       1.0400        XDUB     11:13:15      00027688647TRDU1 
10,774      1.0400        XDUB     11:13:15      00027688648TRDU1 
1,338      1.0400        XDUB     11:45:16      00027688691TRDU1 
26        1.0400        XDUB     11:45:16      00027688692TRDU1 
1,332      1.0400        XDUB     11:58:23      00027688711TRDU1 
392       1.0400        XDUB     12:11:38      00027688738TRDU1 
825       1.0400        XDUB     12:11:38      00027688739TRDU1 
1,267      1.0400        XDUB     12:33:24      00027688756TRDU1 
1,136      1.0400        XDUB     12:33:24      00027688757TRDU1 
1,062      1.0400        XDUB     12:33:24      00027688758TRDU1 
1,267      1.0400        XDUB     12:33:24      00027688759TRDU1 
71        1.0400        XDUB     12:33:24      00027688760TRDU1 
761       1.0400        XDUB     13:09:43      00027688772TRDU1 
524       1.0400        XDUB     13:09:43      00027688773TRDU1 
627       1.0380        XDUB     13:13:59      00027688775TRDU1 
953       1.0380        XDUB     13:13:59      00027688776TRDU1 
1,146      1.0380        XDUB     13:13:59      00027688777TRDU1 
613       1.0380        XDUB     13:13:59      00027688778TRDU1 
193       1.0380        XDUB     13:13:59      00027688779TRDU1 
1,202      1.0380        XDUB     13:47:06      00027688791TRDU1 
548       1.0380        XDUB     13:55:33      00027688848TRDU1 
413       1.0380        XDUB     13:55:33      00027688849TRDU1 
270       1.0380        XDUB     13:55:33      00027688850TRDU1 
65        1.0380        XDUB     13:55:33      00027688851TRDU1 
117       1.0380        XDUB     14:04:23      00027688852TRDU1 
318       1.0380        XDUB     14:04:23      00027688853TRDU1 
425       1.0380        XDUB     14:04:23      00027688854TRDU1 
390       1.0380        XDUB     14:10:27      00027688858TRDU1 
1,273      1.0380        XDUB     14:13:06      00027688860TRDU1 
252       1.0380        XDUB     14:21:17      00027688861TRDU1 
1,004      1.0380        XDUB     14:21:17      00027688862TRDU1 
1,178      1.0380        XDUB     14:28:53      00027688863TRDU1 
1,184      1.0380        XDUB     14:33:05      00027688866TRDU1 
309       1.0380        XDUB     14:37:25      00027688867TRDU1 
340       1.0380        XDUB     14:37:25      00027688868TRDU1 
628       1.0380        XDUB     14:39:24      00027688869TRDU1 
1,140      1.0380        XDUB     14:41:22      00027688870TRDU1 
178       1.0380        XDUB     14:45:01      00027688871TRDU1 
1,189      1.0380        XDUB     14:45:40      00027688872TRDU1 
1,207      1.0380        XDUB     14:50:03      00027688873TRDU1 
543       1.0380        XDUB     14:54:25      00027688877TRDU1 
657       1.0380        XDUB     14:54:25      00027688878TRDU1 
377       1.0380        XDUB     14:58:50      00027688904TRDU1 
958       1.0380        XDUB     14:58:50      00027688905TRDU1 
1,165      1.0380        XDUB     15:04:03      00027688914TRDU1 
1,081      1.0380        XDUB     15:08:39      00027688915TRDU1 
93        1.0380        XDUB     15:08:39      00027688916TRDU1 
290       1.0380        XDUB     15:13:29      00027688917TRDU1 
306       1.0380        XDUB     15:14:51      00027688918TRDU1 
178       1.0380        XDUB     15:15:58      00027688919TRDU1 
135       1.0380        XDUB     15:16:45      00027688920TRDU1 
64        1.0380        XDUB     15:17:17      00027688921TRDU1 
1,093      1.0380        XDUB     15:17:17      00027688922TRDU1 
62        1.0380        XDUB     15:22:09      00027688936TRDU1 
422       1.0380        XDUB     15:22:09      00027688937TRDU1 
51        1.0380        XDUB     15:23:59      00027688948TRDU1 
82        1.0380        XDUB     15:24:15      00027688950TRDU1 
1,365      1.0380        XDUB     15:24:42      00027688953TRDU1 
51        1.0380        XDUB     15:30:39      00027688969TRDU1 
1,186      1.0380        XDUB     15:31:52      00027688979TRDU1 
1,227      1.0380        XDUB     15:36:03      00027688995TRDU1 
1,192      1.0380        XDUB     15:41:34      00027689004TRDU1 
382       1.0380        XDUB     15:46:55      00027689012TRDU1 
105       1.0380        XDUB     15:48:24      00027689013TRDU1 
1,325      1.0380        XDUB     15:48:59      00027689014TRDU1 
375       1.0380        XDUB     15:54:42      00027689019TRDU1 
105       1.0380        XDUB     15:54:42      00027689020TRDU1 
1,344      1.0380        XDUB     15:56:31      00027689026TRDU1 
813       1.0380        XDUB     16:02:02      00027689043TRDU1 
2,260      1.0380        XDUB     16:12:50      00027689049TRDU1 
1,204      1.0380        XDUB     16:12:50      00027689050TRDU1 
1,182      1.0380        XDUB     16:12:50      00027689051TRDU1 
1,222      1.0380        XDUB     16:12:50      00027689052TRDU1 
1,286      1.0380        XDUB     16:23:12      00027689065TRDU1 
161       1.0380        XDUB     16:26:07      00027689068TRDU1 
1,421      1.0380        XDUB     16:26:24      00027689069TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 241954 
EQS News ID:  1626863 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1626863&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.