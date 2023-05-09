DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 09-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

9 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 8 May 2023 it purchased a total of 80,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin 80,000 Number of ordinary shares purchased EUR1.0400 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0300 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0386

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 680,267,171 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,092 1.0300 XDUB 08:17:15 00027687704TRDU1 1,356 1.0380 XDUB 08:29:34 00027687729TRDU1 1,277 1.0380 XDUB 08:31:11 00027687730TRDU1 1,148 1.0380 XDUB 08:38:56 00027687734TRDU1 1,058 1.0380 XDUB 08:46:11 00027687736TRDU1 306 1.0380 XDUB 08:46:11 00027687737TRDU1 1,150 1.0380 XDUB 08:54:59 00027687812TRDU1 53 1.0380 XDUB 09:02:44 00027687895TRDU1 1,136 1.0380 XDUB 09:03:11 00027687902TRDU1 540 1.0400 XDUB 09:16:29 00027687936TRDU1 588 1.0400 XDUB 09:16:29 00027687937TRDU1 1,347 1.0400 XDUB 09:19:29 00027687950TRDU1 64 1.0400 XDUB 09:29:35 00027688017TRDU1 796 1.0400 XDUB 09:29:35 00027688018TRDU1 2,342 1.0400 XDUB 11:13:15 00027688645TRDU1 1,265 1.0400 XDUB 11:13:15 00027688646TRDU1 782 1.0400 XDUB 11:13:15 00027688647TRDU1 10,774 1.0400 XDUB 11:13:15 00027688648TRDU1 1,338 1.0400 XDUB 11:45:16 00027688691TRDU1 26 1.0400 XDUB 11:45:16 00027688692TRDU1 1,332 1.0400 XDUB 11:58:23 00027688711TRDU1 392 1.0400 XDUB 12:11:38 00027688738TRDU1 825 1.0400 XDUB 12:11:38 00027688739TRDU1 1,267 1.0400 XDUB 12:33:24 00027688756TRDU1 1,136 1.0400 XDUB 12:33:24 00027688757TRDU1 1,062 1.0400 XDUB 12:33:24 00027688758TRDU1 1,267 1.0400 XDUB 12:33:24 00027688759TRDU1 71 1.0400 XDUB 12:33:24 00027688760TRDU1 761 1.0400 XDUB 13:09:43 00027688772TRDU1 524 1.0400 XDUB 13:09:43 00027688773TRDU1 627 1.0380 XDUB 13:13:59 00027688775TRDU1 953 1.0380 XDUB 13:13:59 00027688776TRDU1 1,146 1.0380 XDUB 13:13:59 00027688777TRDU1 613 1.0380 XDUB 13:13:59 00027688778TRDU1 193 1.0380 XDUB 13:13:59 00027688779TRDU1 1,202 1.0380 XDUB 13:47:06 00027688791TRDU1 548 1.0380 XDUB 13:55:33 00027688848TRDU1 413 1.0380 XDUB 13:55:33 00027688849TRDU1 270 1.0380 XDUB 13:55:33 00027688850TRDU1 65 1.0380 XDUB 13:55:33 00027688851TRDU1 117 1.0380 XDUB 14:04:23 00027688852TRDU1 318 1.0380 XDUB 14:04:23 00027688853TRDU1 425 1.0380 XDUB 14:04:23 00027688854TRDU1 390 1.0380 XDUB 14:10:27 00027688858TRDU1 1,273 1.0380 XDUB 14:13:06 00027688860TRDU1 252 1.0380 XDUB 14:21:17 00027688861TRDU1 1,004 1.0380 XDUB 14:21:17 00027688862TRDU1 1,178 1.0380 XDUB 14:28:53 00027688863TRDU1 1,184 1.0380 XDUB 14:33:05 00027688866TRDU1 309 1.0380 XDUB 14:37:25 00027688867TRDU1 340 1.0380 XDUB 14:37:25 00027688868TRDU1 628 1.0380 XDUB 14:39:24 00027688869TRDU1 1,140 1.0380 XDUB 14:41:22 00027688870TRDU1 178 1.0380 XDUB 14:45:01 00027688871TRDU1 1,189 1.0380 XDUB 14:45:40 00027688872TRDU1 1,207 1.0380 XDUB 14:50:03 00027688873TRDU1 543 1.0380 XDUB 14:54:25 00027688877TRDU1 657 1.0380 XDUB 14:54:25 00027688878TRDU1 377 1.0380 XDUB 14:58:50 00027688904TRDU1 958 1.0380 XDUB 14:58:50 00027688905TRDU1 1,165 1.0380 XDUB 15:04:03 00027688914TRDU1 1,081 1.0380 XDUB 15:08:39 00027688915TRDU1 93 1.0380 XDUB 15:08:39 00027688916TRDU1 290 1.0380 XDUB 15:13:29 00027688917TRDU1 306 1.0380 XDUB 15:14:51 00027688918TRDU1 178 1.0380 XDUB 15:15:58 00027688919TRDU1 135 1.0380 XDUB 15:16:45 00027688920TRDU1 64 1.0380 XDUB 15:17:17 00027688921TRDU1 1,093 1.0380 XDUB 15:17:17 00027688922TRDU1 62 1.0380 XDUB 15:22:09 00027688936TRDU1 422 1.0380 XDUB 15:22:09 00027688937TRDU1 51 1.0380 XDUB 15:23:59 00027688948TRDU1 82 1.0380 XDUB 15:24:15 00027688950TRDU1 1,365 1.0380 XDUB 15:24:42 00027688953TRDU1 51 1.0380 XDUB 15:30:39 00027688969TRDU1 1,186 1.0380 XDUB 15:31:52 00027688979TRDU1 1,227 1.0380 XDUB 15:36:03 00027688995TRDU1 1,192 1.0380 XDUB 15:41:34 00027689004TRDU1 382 1.0380 XDUB 15:46:55 00027689012TRDU1 105 1.0380 XDUB 15:48:24 00027689013TRDU1 1,325 1.0380 XDUB 15:48:59 00027689014TRDU1 375 1.0380 XDUB 15:54:42 00027689019TRDU1 105 1.0380 XDUB 15:54:42 00027689020TRDU1 1,344 1.0380 XDUB 15:56:31 00027689026TRDU1 813 1.0380 XDUB 16:02:02 00027689043TRDU1 2,260 1.0380 XDUB 16:12:50 00027689049TRDU1 1,204 1.0380 XDUB 16:12:50 00027689050TRDU1 1,182 1.0380 XDUB 16:12:50 00027689051TRDU1 1,222 1.0380 XDUB 16:12:50 00027689052TRDU1 1,286 1.0380 XDUB 16:23:12 00027689065TRDU1 161 1.0380 XDUB 16:26:07 00027689068TRDU1 1,421 1.0380 XDUB 16:26:24 00027689069TRDU1

