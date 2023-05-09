

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Total labor cash earnings continued to increase in March and at a steady pace for the second straight month, a report from the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare showed Tuesday.



Total earnings increased 0.8 percent year-over-year in March, the same pace of growth as in February and January.



Among industries, transport and postal activities showed the highest rise in total cash earnings, by 6.3 percent. This was followed by a 5.5 percent gain in real estate and goods rental and leasing.



Contractual gross earnings grew 0.5 percent annually in March, while special cash earnings rose notably by 4.6 percent.



Meanwhile, real cash earnings dropped 2.9 percent at the end of the first quarter, reversing a 2.9 percent increase in February.



