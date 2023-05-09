Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S - rights issue, admission to trading and official listing of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 11 May 2023. As of the same date, ISIN DK0060868966 (AAB) will be traded excl. of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0062269064 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Aalborg Boldspilklub, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proportion: 1:1 Shareholders in Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S will be allocated 1 subscription right for each existing share. 1 subscription right entitles the shareholder to subscribe for 1 new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 11 May 2023 - 26 May 2023 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 292542 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook Code: AAB T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15 no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S makes a rights issue of up to 966,615 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 10 per share. Subscription price is DKK 44.26 per share of DKK 10. Subscription period: 15 May 2023 - 31 May 2023, both days included. For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66