Regulatory News:
Exclusive Networks (Paris:EXN):
Name of the Issuer
Identity Code of the
Date of the
Identity code
Total daily
Daily
average
Market
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-04-24
FR0014005DA7
1037
19.404841
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-04-24
FR0014005DA7
8994
19.392793
XPAR
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-04-25
FR0014005DA7
1055
19.338313
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-04-25
FR0014005DA7
4019
19.369460
XPAR
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-04-26
FR0014005DA7
819
19.321099
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-04-26
FR0014005DA7
3665
19.308748
XPAR
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-04-27
FR0014005DA7
888
19.700450
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-04-27
FR0014005DA7
5330
19.723298
XPAR
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-04-28
FR0014005DA7
767
19.761278
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-04-28
FR0014005DA7
5788
19.750428
XPAR
TOTAL
32362
19.512746
Name of
Identity Code
Name of
Identity code
Day/time of
Identity code of
Price (per
Currency
Quantity
Market
Reference number of
Purpose of the buyback
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T07:13:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.540000
EUR
83
CCXE
OD_7ORTQ9m-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T07:16:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
753
XPAR
OD_7ORUDFg-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T07:16:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
1241
XPAR
OD_7ORUDFh-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T07:17:31Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
357
XPAR
OD_7ORUQr8-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T07:18:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7ORUaqn-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T07:18:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7ORUaqo-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T07:21:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7ORVJdi-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T07:21:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
52
XPAR
OD_7ORVJdj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T07:21:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
51
XPAR
OD_7ORVJdj-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T07:21:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
2
XPAR
OD_7ORVJdk-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T07:29:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
17
CCXE
OD_7ORXNDK-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T07:39:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7ORa2sr-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T07:39:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
11
XPAR
OD_7ORa2ss-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T07:41:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
9
CCXE
OD_7ORaPIY-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T07:51:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
76
XPAR
OD_7ORctD9-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:05:07Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
24
XPAR
OD_7ORgPmo-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:05:07Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
33
XPAR
OD_7ORgPmp-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:07:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
56
XPAR
OD_7ORgubn-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:07:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
11
XPAR
OD_7ORgubo-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:07:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
56
XPAR
OD_7ORgubo-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:07:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7ORgubp-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:11:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7ORi90U-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:20:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
137
XPAR
OD_7ORkHIY-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:20:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
145
CCXE
OD_7ORkHI9-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:20:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7ORkHI7-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:20:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
99
XPAR
OD_7ORkHI8-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:20:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7ORkHI8-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:20:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7ORkHI9-03
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:20:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
59
XPAR
OD_7ORkHIA-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:20:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
41
XPAR
OD_7ORkHIM-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:20:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
59
XPAR
OD_7ORkHIN-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:20:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
41
XPAR
OD_7ORkHIT-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:20:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
32
XPAR
OD_7ORkHIU-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:21:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
125
XPAR
OD_7ORkRGW-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:21:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
646
XPAR
OD_7ORkRGx-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:21:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
92
XPAR
OD_7ORkRGX-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T10:38:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
55
CCXE
OD_7OSIy2x-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T10:58:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
46
CCXE
OD_7OSO10C-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T10:58:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
22
CCXE
OD_7OSO10C-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T10:58:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
92
CCXE
OD_7OSO10D-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T11:18:21Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
29
CCXE
OD_7OST3xP-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T11:18:21Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
22
CCXE
OD_7OST3xQ-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T11:18:21Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
14
CCXE
OD_7OST3xR-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T12:51:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
7
CCXE
OD_7OSqUrb-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T12:51:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
24
CCXE
OD_7OSqUrN-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T12:51:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
33
CCXE
OD_7OSqUrQ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T12:51:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
40
CCXE
OD_7OSqUrT-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T12:51:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
11
CCXE
OD_7OSqUrT-03
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T12:51:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
628
XPAR
OD_7OSqUrR-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T12:51:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
1202
XPAR
OD_7OSqUrS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T13:41:07Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
67
CCXE
OD_7OT30Ov-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T13:41:07Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
67
XPAR
OD_7OT30PB-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T13:41:07Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
3
XPAR
OD_7OT30PB-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T13:41:07Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
162
XPAR
OD_7OT30Qx-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T13:41:11Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
48
XPAR
OD_7OT31VD-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T13:41:11Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
132
XPAR
OD_7OT31VE-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:13:58Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
39
CCXE
OD_7OTBHC5-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:37:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
68
CCXE
OD_7OTHEXE-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:37:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
13
CCXE
OD_7OTHEXF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:37:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
45
CCXE
OD_7OTHEXK-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:37:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
66
XPAR
OD_7OTHEjh-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:37:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
8
XPAR
OD_7OTHEji-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:37:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
3
XPAR
OD_7OTHEji-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:37:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7OTHEjj-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:43:51Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
14
XPAR
OD_7OTIncj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:43:51Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
2
XPAR
OD_7OTInck-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:43:51Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
23
XPAR
OD_7OTIncK-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:43:51Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
147
XPAR
OD_7OTIncX-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:46:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
27
XPAR
OD_7OTJMXg-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:56:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
60
XPAR
OD_7OTM1Po-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:56:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
6
XPAR
OD_7OTM1Pp-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:59:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
118
XPAR
OD_7OTMqQX-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:59:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
74
CCXE
OD_7OTMqQ8-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:59:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
5
CCXE
OD_7OTMqQ9-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:59:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
559
XPAR
OD_7OTMqQO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:59:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
116
XPAR
OD_7OTMqQP-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T15:00:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
90
XPAR
OD_7OTMs5Y-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T15:00:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
11
XPAR
OD_7OTMs5Z-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T15:00:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
20
XPAR
OD_7OTMsWn-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T15:00:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
194
XPAR
OD_7OTMsWs-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T15:03:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
52
XPAR
OD_7OTNrlS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T15:11:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
34
CCXE
OD_7OTPsgC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T15:11:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
43
CCXE
OD_7OTPsgC-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T15:12:13Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
57
XPAR
OD_7OTPwKN-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T15:13:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
85
XPAR
OD_7OTQ9H1-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T15:29:45Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
334
XPAR
OD_7OTUM5z-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T15:29:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
3
XPAR
OD_7OTUN2T-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T07:14:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.420000
EUR
83
CCXE
OD_7OXKCMf-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T07:32:58Z
FR0014005DA7
19.280000
EUR
20
CCXE
OD_7OXOqi1-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T07:32:58Z
FR0014005DA7
19.280000
EUR
40
CCXE
OD_7OXOqi2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T07:59:37Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
172
XPAR
OD_7OXVYj8-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T07:59:37Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
50
XPAR
OD_7OXVYj9-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T10:07:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
2
CCXE
OD_7OY1g4H-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T10:23:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
96
CCXE
OD_7OY5lMu-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T10:23:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
2
CCXE
OD_7OY5mBL-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T10:23:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
1
CCXE
OD_7OY5mYM-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T10:56:37Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
5
XPAR
OD_7OYE7Ln-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T10:56:37Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
226
XPAR
OD_7OYE7Lo-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T10:56:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
5
CCXE
OD_7OYE8ei-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T10:56:45Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
1
CCXE
OD_7OYE9US-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T10:56:47Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
3
CCXE
OD_7OYE9vl-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T10:56:52Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
2
CCXE
OD_7OYEBEU-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T12:28:52Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
6
XPAR
OD_7OYbLEk-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T12:28:52Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
172
XPAR
OD_7OYbLEl-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T13:36:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
234
XPAR
OD_7OYsIIk-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T13:36:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
110
XPAR
OD_7OYsIIl-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T13:36:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
278
XPAR
OD_7OYsIIl-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T13:36:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7OYsIIr-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T13:36:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
30
XPAR
OD_7OYsIJ6-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T13:36:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
214
XPAR
OD_7OYsIJ7-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T13:36:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
30
XPAR
OD_7OYsIJ7-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T13:36:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
155
XPAR
OD_7OYsIJ8-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T13:36:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
16
XPAR
OD_7OYsIJC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T13:36:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
14
XPAR
OD_7OYsJGC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T13:36:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
37
XPAR
OD_7OYsJGC-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T13:36:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
65
XPAR
OD_7OYsJSZ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T13:36:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
2
XPAR
OD_7OYsKRl-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T13:36:21Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
2
XPAR
OD_7OYsKlG-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T13:36:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
3
CCXE
OD_7OYsN2l-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T13:55:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
4
CCXE
OD_7OYxAzx-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:11:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
23
CCXE
OD_7OZ1GDy-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:23:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
84
CCXE
OD_7OZ44k7-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:23:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
3
CCXE
OD_7OZ45kH-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:23:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
6
XPAR
OD_7OZ45sf-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:27:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
2
CCXE
OD_7OZ5KUg-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:28:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
47
CCXE
OD_7OZ5Kkr-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:32:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
3
CCXE
OD_7OZ6Li9-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
110
XPAR
OD_7OZ8RBk-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
4
XPAR
OD_7OZ8RBk-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
245
XPAR
OD_7OZ8RBl-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
192
XPAR
OD_7OZ8RBl-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
68
XPAR
OD_7OZ8RBm-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
260
XPAR
OD_7OZ8RBn-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
6
XPAR
OD_7OZ8RC5-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
90
XPAR
OD_7OZ8RHz-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
90
XPAR
OD_7OZ8RIP-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
34
XPAR
OD_7OZ8RMB-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
52
XPAR
OD_7OZ8RMB-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
34
XPAR
OD_7OZ8RMC-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
111
XPAR
OD_7OZ8RMD-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:21Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
9
XPAR
OD_7OZ8RYB-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:23Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
6
XPAR
OD_7OZ8S1T-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
3
XPAR
OD_7OZ8SFs-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
44
XPAR
OD_7OZ8SQq-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7OZ8SQr-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
2
XPAR
OD_7OZ8Shs-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
4
XPAR
OD_7OZ8SpH-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:45:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
19
XPAR
OD_7OZ9k4I-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:45:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
4
XPAR
OD_7OZ9laE-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:48:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
63
XPAR
OD_7OZAOzM-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:48:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
8
XPAR
OD_7OZAOzM-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:51:23Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
266
XPAR
OD_7OZBDw0-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:51:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
45
XPAR
OD_7OZBDxw-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:51:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
221
XPAR
OD_7OZBDyA-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:51:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
3
XPAR
OD_7OZBE80-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:51:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
10
CCXE
OD_7OZBEkS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:51:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
2
CCXE
OD_7OZBFDh-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:51:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
85
CCXE
OD_7OZBG74-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:51:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
7
CCXE
OD_7OZBGEf-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:51:37Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
4
CCXE
OD_7OZBHSK-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:51:37Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
3
CCXE
OD_7OZBHSL-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:51:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
5
CCXE
OD_7OZBINJ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:52:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
85
CCXE
OD_7OZBTcG-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:52:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
3
CCXE
OD_7OZBV0p-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T15:05:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
192
CCXE
OD_7OZEsrP-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T15:21:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
42
CCXE
OD_7OZInDR-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T15:21:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
107
CCXE
OD_7OZInDS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T15:25:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
19
CCXE
OD_7OZJo03-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T15:28:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
67
CCXE
OD_7OZKbwt-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T15:29:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
95
XPAR
OD_7OZKthD-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T15:29:52Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
6
XPAR
OD_7OZKuPR-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T07:10:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
53
CCXE
OD_7Od9frC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T07:10:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
13
XPAR
OD_7Od9g4v-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T07:10:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
55
XPAR
OD_7Od9g55-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T07:10:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
132
XPAR
OD_7Od9g5A-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T07:10:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
125
XPAR
OD_7Od9g6w-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T07:10:23Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
43
XPAR
OD_7Od9gl5-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T07:10:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
32
XPAR
OD_7Od9hK2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T07:19:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
12
XPAR
OD_7OdC5b5-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T07:29:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
12
XPAR
OD_7OdEbnw-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T07:29:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
7
XPAR
OD_7OdEbnw-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T07:29:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
14
XPAR
OD_7OdEbnx-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T08:15:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7OdQ4by-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T08:41:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
180
CCXE
OD_7OdWdov-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T08:41:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
6
XPAR
OD_7OdWdou-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T08:41:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
27
XPAR
OD_7OdWdov-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T08:41:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
139
XPAR
OD_7OdWdp4-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T08:41:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
24
XPAR
OD_7OdWdp5-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T08:49:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
61
CCXE
OD_7OdYfsz-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T09:06:31Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
175
XPAR
OD_7Odcva4-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T09:06:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
200
XPAR
OD_7OdcvcN-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T09:06:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
200
XPAR
OD_7OdcvcO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T09:06:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
176
XPAR
OD_7OdcvcO-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T09:06:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
75
XPAR
OD_7OdcvcT-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T09:06:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
104
XPAR
OD_7Odcvv8-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T09:06:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
21
XPAR
OD_7Odcy1a-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T09:06:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
32
XPAR
OD_7Odcy1c-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T09:06:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
2
XPAR
OD_7Odcy1c-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T09:06:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
44
XPAR
OD_7Odcy3u-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T09:06:46Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
128
XPAR
OD_7OdczPE-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T09:06:51Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
128
XPAR
OD_7Odd0a4-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T09:06:51Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
115
XPAR
OD_7Odd0a5-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T09:06:51Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7Odd0cp-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T09:06:52Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7Odd0sj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T09:06:52Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
82
XPAR
OD_7Odd0sk-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T09:24:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.220000
EUR
57
CCXE
OD_7OdhLED-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T11:31:40Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
75
CCXE
OD_7OeDT1c-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T11:31:40Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
42
CCXE
OD_7OeDT1d-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T11:31:40Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
7
CCXE
OD_7OeDT1d-03
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T12:20:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
58
CCXE
OD_7OePjwq-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T13:39:44Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
112
CCXE
OD_7Oejhyy-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T13:39:44Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
29
CCXE
OD_7Oejhyz-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T14:30:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.260000
EUR
6
XPAR
OD_7OewQcl-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T14:30:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.260000
EUR
282
XPAR
OD_7OewQd0-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T14:30:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.260000
EUR
6
XPAR
OD_7OewQd1-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T14:30:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.260000
EUR
282
XPAR
OD_7OewQd2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T14:30:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.260000
EUR
6
XPAR
OD_7OewQd2-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T14:30:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.260000
EUR
276
XPAR
OD_7OewQd3-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T14:30:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.260000
EUR
167
XPAR
OD_7OewQzR-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T14:33:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
56
CCXE
OD_7OexDeV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T14:33:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
89
CCXE
OD_7OexDeW-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T14:59:52Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
46
XPAR
OD_7Of3soq-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T14:59:52Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
16
XPAR
OD_7Of3soV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T15:27:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
59
XPAR
OD_7OfArHF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T15:28:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
61
XPAR
OD_7OfB22r-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T15:29:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
35
XPAR
OD_7OfBMrO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T07:15:11Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
1
CCXE
OD_7Oj1QOL-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T07:15:11Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
77
CCXE
OD_7Oj1QOL-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T07:41:57Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
82
CCXE
OD_7Oj8ABo-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T07:44:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
23
XPAR
OD_7Oj8ghu-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T07:44:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
125
XPAR
OD_7Oj8ghu-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T07:44:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
892
XPAR
OD_7Oj8ghv-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T07:52:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
106
XPAR
OD_7OjAiMs-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T08:07:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
141
XPAR
OD_7OjEYDO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T08:12:07Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
59
XPAR
OD_7OjFl3u-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T08:16:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
4
CCXE
OD_7OjGkBZ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T08:16:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
95
XPAR
OD_7OjGlkV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T08:20:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
37
XPAR
OD_7OjHktF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T08:20:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
85
XPAR
OD_7OjHktF-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T08:20:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
6
CCXE
OD_7OjHl8h-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T08:21:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
65
CCXE
OD_7OjI0Ds-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T08:45:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.660000
EUR
91
XPAR
OD_7OjO3Ra-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T08:45:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.660000
EUR
12
XPAR
OD_7OjO3Rb-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T08:47:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
91
XPAR
OD_7OjOg7v-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T08:55:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
9
XPAR
OD_7OjQhm1-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T08:55:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
26
XPAR
OD_7OjQhm2-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T08:59:45Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
5
CCXE
OD_7OjRkXt-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T08:59:45Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
56
CCXE
OD_7OjRkXt-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T09:03:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7OjSjAE-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T09:30:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
31
CCXE
OD_7OjZNOq-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T09:38:58Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
23
XPAR
OD_7Ojbcg3-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T09:51:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
388
XPAR
OD_7Ojef1E-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T09:59:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
12
XPAR
OD_7OjggPO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T09:59:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
51
XPAR
OD_7OjggPP-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T10:03:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
99
XPAR
OD_7Ojhpfm-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T10:03:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
924
XPAR
OD_7Ojhpfn-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T10:11:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
88
XPAR
OD_7OjjiEr-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T10:23:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
76
XPAR
OD_7OjmjXS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T10:26:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
56
CCXE
OD_7OjnTL7-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T10:26:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
114
XPAR
OD_7OjnTLF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T10:55:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
80
XPAR
OD_7OjumEw-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T11:07:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
76
XPAR
OD_7OjxnHa-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T11:11:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
16
CCXE
OD_7OjyniY-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T11:11:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
4
CCXE
OD_7OjyniZ-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T11:19:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
5
CCXE
OD_7Ok0q8z-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T11:23:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
87
XPAR
OD_7Ok1pHn-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T11:39:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
60
XPAR
OD_7Ok5rXi-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T11:39:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
27
XPAR
OD_7Ok5rXj-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T11:41:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
71
CCXE
OD_7Ok6QH6-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T11:41:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
111
XPAR
OD_7Ok6QHE-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T13:30:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
55
CCXE
OD_7OkXmlE-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T13:30:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
64
CCXE
OD_7OkXmlF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T13:30:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
72
XPAR
OD_7OkXmls-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T13:30:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
324
XPAR
OD_7OkXmlt-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T13:30:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
23
XPAR
OD_7OkXmlT-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T13:30:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
348
XPAR
OD_7OkXmlt-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T13:34:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
101
XPAR
OD_7OkYnVX-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T13:38:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
40
XPAR
OD_7OkZoCc-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T13:38:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
42
XPAR
OD_7OkZoCc-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T13:50:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
47
XPAR
OD_7Okcq1l-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T13:50:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
51
XPAR
OD_7Okcq1l-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T14:02:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
148
XPAR
OD_7Okfrao-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T14:09:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
126
CCXE
OD_7Okho71-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T15:01:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.700000
EUR
4
CCXE
OD_7Okupj9-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T15:15:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
89
CCXE
OD_7OkyOOZ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T15:15:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
47
CCXE
OD_7OkyOea-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T15:15:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
24
CCXE
OD_7OkyOeb-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T15:26:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
2
XPAR
OD_7Ol134K-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T15:26:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
24
XPAR
OD_7Ol134K-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T07:11:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
57
CCXE
OD_7Oor7xV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T07:12:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
385
XPAR
OD_7OorDwj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T07:23:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
25
XPAR
OD_7Ootwt7-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T07:33:57Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
70
CCXE
OD_7Oowfs4-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T07:52:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
28
XPAR
OD_7Op1IYa-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T07:52:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
400
XPAR
OD_7Op1IYZ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T07:52:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
30
XPAR
OD_7Op1Ioh-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T07:52:21Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
47
XPAR
OD_7Op1J4p-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T07:52:22Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
47
XPAR
OD_7Op1JKx-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T08:44:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
382
XPAR
OD_7OpEQYK-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T08:44:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
400
XPAR
OD_7OpEQYK-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T08:50:47Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
6
CCXE
OD_7OpG18u-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T08:50:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
5
CCXE
OD_7OpG1fA-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T08:54:51Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
92
CCXE
OD_7OpH2cO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T09:19:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
17
CCXE
OD_7OpN85d-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T09:23:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
5
CCXE
OD_7OpO9Z8-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T09:31:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
60
CCXE
OD_7OpQBDd-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T09:48:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
34
XPAR
OD_7OpUTpr-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T09:48:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7OpUTps-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T09:48:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
252
XPAR
OD_7OpUTpV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T09:48:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
255
XPAR
OD_7OpUTpW-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T09:48:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
222
XPAR
OD_7OpUTpW-03
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T09:48:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
99
XPAR
OD_7OpUUAO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T09:56:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
77
XPAR
OD_7OpWW2e-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T10:04:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
23
XPAR
OD_7OpYXAf-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T10:51:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
81
CCXE
OD_7OpkVsl-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T10:52:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
87
XPAR
OD_7OpkeTJ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T10:52:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
44
XPAR
OD_7OpkeTK-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T10:52:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
99
XPAR
OD_7OpkejU-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T10:52:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
162
XPAR
OD_7OpkejU-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T11:04:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
86
XPAR
OD_7OpngIl-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T11:16:31Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
76
XPAR
OD_7OpqhrX-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T11:28:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
75
XPAR
OD_7Optjgg-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T11:40:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
75
XPAR
OD_7OpwlFq-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T11:52:35Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
77
XPAR
OD_7Opzmq4-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T12:00:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
56
CCXE
OD_7Oq1oSk-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T12:04:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
78
XPAR
OD_7Oq2oNl-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T12:16:37Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
21
XPAR
OD_7Oq5pwn-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T12:16:37Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
63
XPAR
OD_7Oq5pwn-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T12:24:37Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
65
XPAR
OD_7Oq7qox-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T12:32:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
19
XPAR
OD_7Oq9sCt-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T12:32:40Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
66
XPAR
OD_7Oq9sT3-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T12:40:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
34
XPAR
OD_7OqBtrI-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T12:40:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
34
XPAR
OD_7OqBtrJ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T12:40:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
32
XPAR
OD_7OqBtrJ-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T12:48:43Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
74
XPAR
OD_7OqDuza-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T12:50:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
55
XPAR
OD_7OqELy5-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T12:58:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
33
CCXE
OD_7OqGMuM-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T12:58:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
20
CCXE
OD_7OqGMuN-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T13:27:48Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
51
CCXE
OD_7OqNl14-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T13:27:48Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
70
XPAR
OD_7OqNl1C-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T13:28:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
30
XPAR
OD_7OqNok9-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T13:28:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
122
XPAR
OD_7OqNokB-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T13:28:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
193
XPAR
OD_7OqNokB-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T13:44:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.640000
EUR
69
CCXE
OD_7OqS0U0-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T13:44:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.640000
EUR
117
XPAR
OD_7OqS0U8-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T13:44:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.640000
EUR
155
XPAR
OD_7OqS0U8-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T13:44:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.620000
EUR
30
XPAR
OD_7OqS0nk-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T13:44:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.620000
EUR
46
XPAR
OD_7OqS0nk-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T13:44:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.620000
EUR
95
XPAR
OD_7OqS0nL-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T13:57:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.540000
EUR
112
XPAR
OD_7OqV8sf-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T13:57:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19.540000
EUR
17
XPAR
OD_7OqV97i-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T13:57:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19.540000
EUR
68
XPAR
OD_7OqV97j-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T14:21:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.580000
EUR
50
XPAR
OD_7OqbBVH-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T14:25:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19.600000
EUR
367
XPAR
OD_7OqcCBp-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T14:31:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.640000
EUR
42
CCXE
OD_7OqdjOn-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T14:39:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.640000
EUR
66
CCXE
OD_7Oqfkmy-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T14:58:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
37
CCXE
OD_7Oqkck3-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T15:06:47Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
54
XPAR
OD_7Oqmfum-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T15:19:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7OqppBF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T15:19:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
18
XPAR
OD_7OqpvB6-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T15:19:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
20
XPAR
OD_7OqpvB7-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T15:25:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7OqrGDl-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T15:25:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
61
XPAR
OD_7OqrGDm-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T15:25:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7OqrHC2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T15:25:22Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7OqrLtL-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T15:27:57Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7Oqs0Cu-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T15:29:47Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
30
XPAR
OD_7OqsT1v-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005589/en/
Contacts:
Exclusive Networks