- The hero of "Squid Game" will visit the first day of Korea Expo 2023, which will be held in Porte de Versailles, Paris on May 13.

Korea Expo 2023 in Paris, the premier business event that brings together Korean companies interested in entering the French and European market and French companies looking to expand their reach in Korea. The Expo will take place at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Pavilion 4 in Paris from May 13th to 15th, 2023.

Lee Jung Jae, a famous Korean actor who starred in the Korean TV Series 'Squid Game,' will visit Korea Expo 2023 in Paris (Photo: Artist Company Co., Ltd.)

Korea Expo 2023 is a unique opportunity for Korean exhibitors related K-Beauty, Food, Lifestyle, Content and Tech to showcase their products and services, network with industry experts, and explore potential partnerships. The event will feature a series of seminars and workshops on topics ranging from Korea-France Forum to K-beauty class and fashion styling class.

The special pavilion will also be operated to promote the hosting of the Busan 2030 Expo, and actor Lee Jung Jae, an honorary ambassador for the Busan Expo, will attend Korea Expo 2023. Lee's surprise visit to the Korea Expo is sure to be a highlight of the event and is expected to draw a large crowd. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the actor and hear firsthand about his experience working on "Squid Game" and his thoughts on the future of the entertainment industry.

Jeonghun Kim, Director of Korea Expo 2023, said, "We believe that Korea Expo 2023 is an excellent platform for French and Korean companies to connect, exchange ideas, and explore new business opportunities. France and Korea share a strong history of economic cooperation, and we are confident that this event will help further strengthen our ties."

The Expo will offer a variety of benefits to participating buyers and visitors, including:

Opportunity to showcase products and services to a targeted audience.

Access to industry experts and potential partners.

Exposure to the latest trends and technologies in the Korean and French markets.

Insight to the regulatory environment and cultural nuances of doing business in KR&FR.

We encourage French companies that plan to enter the Korean market and Korean companies that want to enter the French market to participate in the Korea Expo 2023 in Paris.

Please visit our official website to register and get more information. www.k-expo.org

