SANDSIV and Strategic Management Partners Join Forces to Deliver Leading CX Solutions for Italian Customers

Leading CX and VoC Technology Meets Premier Management Consulting for Italian-based and International Companies in the Italian Market

ZURICH, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SANDSIV , a leading provider of CX and Voice of Customer technology, has formed an alliance with Strategic Management Partners , a premier management consulting firm, to provide Italian-based and international companies operating in the Italian market with exceptional customer insights and business outcomes.





The alliance brings together SANDSIV's cutting-edge technology and Strategic Management Partners' expertise in strategy, operations, and transformation to deliver a joint offering that will help companies to better understand their customers' needs, preferences, and behaviors. By seamlessly integrating AI-powered VoC & CXM platform sandsiv+ and Strategic Management Partners' industry-specific knowledge and consulting services, customers will gain a holistic view of their customer experience and journey, as well as actionable insights and recommendations to improve their performance and ROI.

The joint offering will deliver a range of key benefits, including deeper customer understanding and engagement, increased customer loyalty and retention, higher customer lifetime value and revenue, improved operational efficiency and cost savings, and enhanced brand reputation and differentiation. The offering is available to customers across various industries, such as energy, utilities, financial services, telecommunications, and healthcare, among others.

With this alliance, SANDSIV and Strategic Management Partners are poised to revolutionize the way companies approach customer experience, enabling them to stay ahead of the competition and thrive in today's rapidly evolving business landscape.

Discover how SANDSIV and its partners are revolutionizing CX worldwide by visiting https://sandsiv.com/partners/ .

Flash quotes:

Commenting on the alliance, Mirko Buonerba, Strategic alliances Manager of SANDSIV, said: "We are excited to partner with Strategic Management Partners to bring our innovative CX technology to the Italian market and beyond. With their extensive consulting experience and deep industry knowledge, we believe we can help our customers unlock the full potential of their customer data and deliver exceptional experiences that drive growth and success."

Giampietro Paraboni, Founder of Strategic Management Partners, and Martina Molinari, Partner, added: "We are thrilled to join forces with SANDSIV to offer our clients a game-changing solution that combines the best of both worlds: advanced technology and expert consulting. We strongly believe that this alliance will enable us to provide our customers with unique insights and value propositions that will set them apart in a highly competitive market."

Company Profiles:

SANDSIV is an innovation leader in Customer Experience Management (CXM) enterprise solutions. With its cutting-edge sandsiv+ CXM software solution, SANDSIV empowers businesses worldwide to deliver differentiated customer experiences and foster long-lasting customer loyalty. The company's commitment to excellence and innovation has enabled it to expand its partner program and establish a world presence that is constantly growing. | https://sandsiv.com/

Strategic Management Partners is a well-established firm in the management consulting sector, providing tailor-made and efficient solutions to leading Italian and international companies . Its core values of innovation, interdisciplinary perspective, viability, and goal orientation allow it to help clients achieve enduring and competitive advantages. | https://www.strategicmp.it/en/

